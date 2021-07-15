Scottish College students allowed to move to Glengarry despite Sydney blockade





Students at an elite private school have been allowed to move out of Sydney’s extended blockade while others are forced to learn from home. 9th year students at Scottish College will spend six months riding on the Glengarry regional school campus, about 160 km southwest of Sydney in the Kangaroo Valley. Watch the video above for Sydneys COVID’s latest response Under the current blockade, which lasted Wednesday through at least July 30, schools in Greater Sydney are restricted to home teaching. Excursions are also not allowed. Sydney Elite Private School Clock Tower, Scottish College. Credit: PAUL MILLER / AKIMIMI However, NSW Health did not consider the trip an excursion because of its length. Principal Dr Ian Lambert in a statement dismissed reports that the school had requested an exemption. The college sought guidance, advice and approval from NSW Health for students to travel and start their own dormitory on the Scottish College Glengarry campus, he said. Similarly, guidance and advice was sought from the NSW Independent Schools Association regarding the operation of boarding schools. He added that, as a precaution, the students had been isolated for 14 days before leaving for Glengarry, had taken negative COVID-19 tests and were not allowed to travel unless they were well. Upon their arrival, students and staff are in full block for an additional 14 days. That means there are no visitors, including college staff or contractors in contact with students, Lambert said. After 14 days on site, all boys and staff will be tested again for COVID-19 as an added precaution. The report follows controversy over the inoculation of students into another elite private school. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant. Credit: AAP About 160 Year 12 students from St Josephs College in Hunters Hill were vaccinated against COVID despite many of them not being legal. Director Ross Tarlinton, in a statement given to 7NEWS.com.au, confirmed that the students had been vaccinated because some were boarders from Indigenous communities. NSW Health later admitted it was a mistake that other students were vaccinated and apologized.

