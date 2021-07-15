International Non-Binary Day 2021: Interview with three of HRC Youth Ambassadors





Luke Chacko (ata / ata, he / she, she / she): What can you say to a teenager who is questioning their gender identity and wondering if it is non-binary?

Do not be afraid of it. Embrace it. Being non-binary is nice because people put other people in gender categories. Clothing, make up, shoes, etc. But for me, being binary is so influential for myself and other people. You do not have to enter a category or a tag. You are simply yourself. What do you want to know before you go out as a non-binary?

I would like to know what [non-binary] it was faster. I have always felt different from my peers with my identity, both in gender and sexual orientation. I do not know what was non-binary. I thought it was just another sexuality and no one wanted to tell me what it was because they didn’t even know. I always felt like I could never be put in a female or male role. When people would do this to me, I would get angry because I am more than a man or a woman, I am a man. I am a man who has to express myself as they wish. What was the hardest part about coming out as non-binary?

The hardest part for me when I came out as non-binary was for people to understand my pronouns. I prefer them / them, but when people say he or she I do not mind. However, I know that with the pronouns he or she, I am getting into a gender box. I was afraid that people would think differently about me if I went to them / them, but I learned that it does not matter what people have to say about my identity. It matters if I am happy with who I am.

