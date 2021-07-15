1 dead, 1 missing in floods in Europe after heavy rains

BERLIN storms cause heavy flooding across parts of western and central Europe, with a firefighter drowning Wednesday during rescue operations in Germany and a man missing after being swept away by a raging river elsewhere in the country.

The firefighter died in the western German city of Altena, police told the German news agency dpa. In the eastern city of Joehstadt, firefighters were searching for a man who had tried to secure his property from rising waters when he disappeared.

Firefighters in Hagen, near Altena, rescued drivers whose vehicles were stuck in a flooded underpass. Videos on social media showed water-filled roads up to the knees and others buried by landslides.

A fallen tree trapped a woman inside German city i Mettmann and the respondents had to keep their heads up so as not to drown in raising flood waters until firefighters were able to release him.

Residents in nearby Erkrath were warned not to shower or use their laundry because the rain had overloaded the sewage system. And in Duesseldorf, city authorities urged residents in Grafenberg district to leave their apartments on Wednesday due to possible floods.

The Hof County in Bavaria issued a catastrophic alarm on Tuesday as basements filled with water, trees were uprooted and some lost power overnight. Germany’s DWD weather service said the region saw more than 21 gallons of rain per square meter in 12 hours.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert described the images from the regions most affected by the floods as horrific.

Although not every event, not every flood or local incident, has to do with climate change, many scientists tell us that the frequency, intensity and regularity with which this happens is a consequence of climate change, Seibert said.

DWD meteorologists forecast lower rainfall in West Germany on Thursday, but more in countries to the southwest and to the south though not as intense as Wednesday rains.

In neighboring Czech Republic, firefighters received 800 calls about incidents ranging from fallen trees in flooded basements.

Mud-flooded houses in several towns in eastern Belgium as steady rains hit the Ardennes hills hard. Spa Tourist Center, near the famous Formula 1 track, could not handle the water flowing from the surrounding hills that turned the roads into rivers. The cars piled on top of each other and the basements were flooded, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Belgian Meteorological Institute issued a red alert Wednesday for the area around Liege, about 60 miles east of Brussels, which was forecast to receive more rain per day than the area would normally receive in an entire summer month. The rain is expected to last until Friday.

Authorities in the Netherlands warned heavy rains in the southern province of Limburg could turn torrents into dangerously flowing streams and prompted the public to stay away from them. Boat owners were advised to leave the Maas River due to strong currents and washes that washed downstream.

Dutch media showed people escaping on Tuesday from a historic mill in the Netherlands that was partially submerged under flood waters estimated at 5 meters high.

Authorities in Limburg later said a storm water storage area in the town of Hoensbroek was in danger of flooding and told nearby residents to look for a safe place in their homes and turn off gas and electricity. Authorities were trying to ease the pressure by releasing water but warned locals that doing so could cause damage to nearby homes.

Swollen rivers were expected to flow into their flood zones later in the week, which is unusual in summer. It most often occurs in the spring when rivers like the Rhine and Maas rise due to melting snow in European hills and mountains.

In Switzerland, authorities raised the flood warning for Lake Lucerne to the highest level and banned all vessels.

Frances National Weather Service issued warnings Wednesday for five regions in the Northeast. Most of France has seen an extremely cool and humid summer so far.

Meanwhile, parts of Southeast Europe have experienced a heat wave. Temperatures in neighboring Albania and Kosovo reached 95-99 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

No deaths have been reported from the heat wave so far. Authorities strongly urge the public, especially children and the elderly, to stay home during the day.