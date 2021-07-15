X-ray technician who died after the second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, says doctor – Register in Orange County

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 stroke was cut off from heart disease has completed the Orange County Coroner.

Tim Zook, 60, worked at the South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly performed Band-Aid after his last hit on Pfizer on January 5th. He began to feel ill a few hours later and died on January 9th. death was apprehended by vaccine opponents who believe, against the evidence, that the shootings are dangerous.

The long-awaited autopsy report, released on Wednesday, July 14, revealed that Zook’s heart was severely enlarged, thicker than normal, and enlarged. “There is a focus of severe coronary artery disease,” he said, and his heart valves showed mild to moderate calcium deposits.

The official cause of death was “hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiomegaly and heart failure,” the report says. It is not mentioned anywhere, vaccination that plays a role.

The woman disobeyed

Rochelle Zook, his widow, has faith in science. She has been receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. So have their three grown sons, Aaron, Jared and Kyle. “He would like us to be safe,” she said.

But she remains convinced that, somehow, Zook’s death is linked to that last shot.

“Enlargement of the heart? How did your heart expand? She asked. “He had been seeing a doctor and taking checks and tests no one mentioned an enlarged heart.”

Zook had high blood pressure that was well controlled with medication, and was slightly overweight but otherwise healthy, she said.

Rochelle Zook’s theory is that vaccines are so new that many remain unknown. She has decided to save her husband’s tissue samples for future testing, hoping to unravel a mystery as more information about vaccines emerges in the coming years.

Hard link to set up

Experts warn that making a causal line between vaccination and death is very difficult to do. When millions are being vaccinated 185 million people have received at least one shot in the United States, and more than 335 million doses have been administered, according to the American Centers for Disease Control some would die for a number of unrelated reasons, as a matter of pure statistics.

No prescription drug or biological product, such as a vaccine, is completely free of side effects. Vaccines protect many people from dangerous diseases, but vaccines, like medicines, can cause side effects, a small percentage of which can be serious, says the CDC in his primer for the National Vaccine Event Reporting System, where Zook’s death was recorded and where anyone can report feedback.

There were more than 1,000 reports since April of heart inflammation called myocarditis and pericarditis after RNA vaccinations like pfizer and Moderna, the CDC said. These reports are rare, given the hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine administered and have been seen especially in adolescents and young adults. Most patients who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better, the CDC said.

Inflammation is not mentioned in Zook’s autopsy report.

Consolations Pfizer

In January, Pfizer sent condolences to the family and said it would closely monitor what happened. “Serious side effects, including non-vaccine-related deaths, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would occur in the general population,” a spokesman said at the time. The company did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

Zook worked in hospitals for more than 36 years and loved what he did, said Rochelle Zook. He believed in vaccines, would get strokes again and encourage the public to get them as well. He passionately encouraged people to disguise themselves and stay home after the ICU was flooded with COVID-19 patients in December.

Colleagues mourn the loss

He was loved at the South Coast Global Medical Center, where colleagues mourn his loss, a spokesman said.

He loved food, posting pictures of home-grown zucchini, thick steaks, costly Sunday breakfast, summer tasting in Sonoma. He shared memes seeking peace on Election Day, quoting Lincoln as saying, “We are not enemies, but friends,” and shared the speech President John F. Kennedy never took to deliver: Let us not quarrel among ourselves when the future of our Nations is at stake Let us stand together with renewed faith in our united cause in our legacy of the past and our hopes for the future and determined that this land we want will take all of humanity to new frontiers of peace and abundance.

Zook was a loving, generous man, with deep love for his family, a door always open and a gift to make others feel comfortable and welcome, friends and family say. To miss and wait for the autopsy report has been difficult. But finally, this weekend, friends and families from far and wide will come together in Zoom to celebrate Zook’s life. Those who loved her needed a sense of closure, said Rochelle Zook.