Nigerians are being kidnapped for ransom, but this time it is not Boko HaramExBulletin

NPR’s Audie Cornish speaks with Joe Parkinson, Chief of Bureau of Africa for The Wall Street Journal, on the abduction crisis in Nigeria. A data company says more than 1,300 were abducted in June.

AUDIE KORNISHT, HOST:

Babies, school children and now hospital workers are among the thousands of people abducted for ransom in Nigeria. According to one analyst, more than 1,300 Nigerians were abducted in June. That’s about 45 people a day. And ransom kidnappings by heavily armed criminal gangs have become an industry, especially in the northwest of the country. Authorities are overwhelmed and have told Nigerians they need to protect themselves.

Joe Parkinson has covered this for The Wall Street Journal, and he joins us now. Welcome to the program.

JOE PARKINSON: Thank you for having me.

KORNISHT: Now, people may have been familiar with it, about seven years ago, when Boko Haram, an Islamic militant group, took schoolgirls in the northeastern part of the country. This is not the same kind of kidnapping, but they are related. Can you tell us what we are looking at?

PARKINSON: That’s right. Well, I think anyone who has been paying attention over the last six months will now have seen this huge increase in kidnappings in northwestern Nigeria – as you say, something like 3,000 people since the beginning of the year, and half their are school children. And immediately, what comes to mind is the kidnapping in Chibok seven years ago, which sparked the global Bring Back Our Girls campaign. Now, this was carried out by Boko Haram, the jihadist group. But what is happening now is actually different. It’s in a slightly different part of the country and Boko Haram tried to kidnap children and also adults for ideological reasons. They wanted to recruit. They wanted to indoctrinate. In some cases with young women, they wanted to force them to marry. What is happening now has more to do with money. Much is much more mercenary and is much more transactional.

KORNISHT: So that was a plan of sorts, right?

PARKINSON: It was a plan. This was the kind of origin story, if you like. And although they are being abducted for various reasons, the same thing is happening now – 11 high school kidnappings since the beginning of the year.

KORNISHT: So the targets have been vulnerable people – schools, hospitals and children in particular. Can you talk about how these gangs work?

PARKINSON: Yes. The goals are actually expanding. In recent days, as you say, we have seen babies abducted from hospitals. We have seen traditional rulers. We’ve seen high-profile targets, celebrities. And what these groups are doing is essentially moving into a political vacuum, a power vacuum, where the government has lost control over law and order in a large part of the country. So this is just one of many different conflicts and uprisings that the Nigerian government is trying to fight simultaneously. And it is clearly being overloaded. I mean, what clearer metrics can you have of state failure than the mass abduction of children from schools, a place where they need to be safe? I think it is very clear now that the government is losing control and that this has become such a growing business that it will be very, very difficult to stop.

KORNISHT: We have said that the government is basically telling the citizens that they have to protect themselves. How are they doing this? Are you keeping their children out of school? How is this being played?

PARKINSON: Well, Nigeria now has more out-of-school children than any other country on Earth. And that partly has to do with the kidnapping epidemic, partly it has to do with the long-term insecurity across the Northeast. What communities are doing is trying to get organized. They are trying to get weapons. And some of the state governors in the north of the country have actually encouraged this. What we are seeing, unfortunately, is a kind of increasing rise of civilian militias and vigilance, because communities have no choice but to defend themselves.

KORNISHT: What are we talking about about what we should do especially with children if this crisis continues? I mean, is there any long-term impact here that people are not realizing the biggest picture of?

PARKINSON: So the concern now is really that there will be a lost generation in Nigeria. The most populous country in Africa Nigeria – 200 million people. And millions of children are now out of school with no chance of returning. And the concern is that there will be a whole generation of children without the means to escape poverty, without the means to escape the security crisis in their region, and perhaps even more vulnerable to radicalization or extreme ideas. And so get into this vicious cycle, which will be very, very difficult to get back.

KORNISHT: This is Joe Parkinson, the head of the office in Africa for The Wall Street Journal, co-author of the book “Return Our Girls”.

Thank you for talking to us.

PARKINSON: Thank you so much for having me.

