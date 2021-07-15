Dayton City Commission approves final $ 60,000 for WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio police body cameras





DAYTON – The Dayton City Commission approved spending on the final amount needed for the police department’s worn-out camera system on Wednesday. The system is something that is a top priority for community members who worked on police reform groups for several months. The approval of the final $ 60,000 needed for the system paved the way for every officer, in every shift, to wear a body camera within a few weeks. Marshall Aikins, of Dayton, told 7s News Center Mike Campbell that he believes body cameras will protect both police and the community. I think it’s a good thing, that way they can gather evidence, “Aikins said. >> GMHA: COVID-19 prevented internal property inspections where the girl died in filthy conditions Just as the implementation of body cameras was a top priority of the community; even the cops loved them. A police major told News Center 7 that all patrol personnel, from Officer to Lieutenant ranks, wore body-worn cameras during their regular patrol shift. Options for expanding the program to include staff outside of patrol operations were also being evaluated. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl previously told News Center 7 that body-worn cameras were another very important tool, along with cross-country cameras, cell phone videos and witnesses used to get a clear view. of each event. The City Commission also approved more than 100 other recommended reforms. Police are working to locate them as well. 2021 Cox Media Group

