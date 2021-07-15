Delta sublines are unlikely to be more transmissible than their main variant, says INSACOG

Sublines of Delta variants of coronavirus AY.1 and AY.2 are unlikely to be more transmissible than the Delta species itself, said the Indian Consortium Sars-CoV-2 of Genomics, or INSACOG. The body is a consortium of 10 laboratories that performs the genome sorting of Covid-19 infections.
they [AY.1 and AY.2] also continue to be below 1% in the sequences available from June in India, INSACOG said in a newsletter. The AY.1 sub-line is commonly known as the Delta plus variant.
INSACOG added that there was also no indication that sub-line cases were increasing into four groups in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtras Ratnagiri and Jalgaon.
The bulletin said cases of the two sub-lines were declining globally with almost no infections recorded in the last week of June in the UK and the United States the two countries where mutations were seen most frequently.
The consortium also said a new sub-line of the Delta variant, AY.3, has been identified. AY.3 is characterized by another mutation, K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant, the bulletin states.
it [AY.3] has been seen mainly in the US with single reclassified cases in the UK and India, she said. There is no known significant feature of this mutation, but since it is a Delta VOC [variant of concern] sub-line, INSACOG will continue to monitor it.
INSACOG said the Delta variant was the most dominant descent in the country and remained the fastest growing worldwide. She said the prevalence of the Alpha variant has dropped further in India as well as globally. The Gamma and Lambda variants have not been seen in over 10,000 community samples sequenced since May, INSACOG said.
In summary, the Delta variant and its sub-lines are the only VOC [variant of concern] in India at this time, she added. Ongoing outbreaks across India are attributed to the Delta, vulnerable populations and transmission opportunities. Public health measures to reduce transmission and vaccination remain critical.
The World Health Organization had designated Delta as an option of concern on May 11 and predicted that it would quickly become the dominant species worldwide. In June, WHO Chief Scientific Officer Soumya Swaminathan had said that the Delta variant was becoming the dominant variant globally due to its significantly increased transmissibility.
The Delta variant was responsible for the second devastating wave of the pandemic in India, a government study showed in June.
India is still recovering from the effects of the second wave, which at its peak in May saw more than 4 lakh daily cases, and thousands of deaths every day. Some states experienced damaging shortages of oxygen, hospital beds, medical equipment and vaccines, prompting citizens to go to social media to seek help.
Cases have dropped now. India registered 41,806 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday morning, pushing the number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,09,87,880. The number was 7.7% higher than the number of Wednesdays with 38,792 cases. The number of tissues increased to 4,11,989 after recording 581 more deaths in the last 24 hours.