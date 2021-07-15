Coronavirus: Malaysia Considers Relaxing Moving Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated, SE Asia News & Top Stories

PUTRAJAYA (STAR ​​/ ASIA News Network, BLOOMBERG) – The Malaysian government is seeking relaxing restrictions on those who are fully vaccinated, including allowing people to travel or dine at restaurants, says Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said this is part of the national recovery plan as the country gradually adapts towards returning to normal life.

“I have asked for relaxation to be considered for those who have received two doses of the vaccine. This could be for traveling or eating in restaurants. This will show that as we struggle with Covid-19, we can gradually return to normal life, “he said.

“The national recovery plan will last until the end of the year, so let us be patient. To be sure we can win this war,” he added. Muhyiddin at a news conference Thursday (July 15th).

Mr Muhyiddin said the national vaccination program is a “light at the end of the tunnel” in the country’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We managed to vaccinate over 421,000 people a day, and we hope this can be maintained. Now, our focus is on the larger Klang Valley. Through our targeted measures, we can better treat Covid-19 infections,” he said. Z. Muhyiddin.

“We hope that our vaccine supplies will also continue to grow this month and next, so we can stick to our forecast of completing the recovery plan by the end of the year,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has given conditional approval to the Covid-19 home self-testing equipment to be used by the Malaysian public, as infections record records of over 11,000 cases each day.

The Medical Devices Authority (MDA) said in a statement that it has approved the conditional import and distribution of Covid-19 self-test kits to help detect and control infections and reduce the burden on the country’s healthcare workers.

“These self-test kits do not replace the real-time diagnostic function of RT-PCR (reverse transcript polymerase chain reaction) tests, but have the advantage of rapid screening of patients,” she said.

MDA said the list of Covid-19 self-test testing tools will be displayed on its website.

Two Covid-19 self-test kits have passed technical evaluation and performance testing and will be granted import and distribution permission “in the near future”, she said, adding that another 15 are currently undergoing laboratory tests. .

President of the Malaysian Pharmacists Association (MPS) Amrahi Buang said self-test kits are by no means a diagnostic tool and should be supplemented with an RT-PCR test to eliminate false positives. But they can help raise the evidence.

The RT-PCR test is still considered the gold standard in the diagnosis of Covid-19 and is able to detect small amounts of Covid-19 virus ribonucleic acid (RNA) in nasal or throat swab samples.

A quick check by The Star revealed that some pharmacies in the Klang Valley had already started taking pre-orders for the self-test kits.

A pharmacist told the newspaper that the demand for Covid-19 self-test kits is high and the output has received a lot of research.

Another outlet, which was offering a similar Covid-19 saliva self-test bag for RM39.90 ($ 12.80 S) for one and six for RM219.60 (S $ 70.80) custom, had finished in stock.

Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday that more Malaysian states could move into the second phase of the national recovery plan by early August following an increase in the vaccination rate.

The country delivered more than 420,000 shots in two days this week, a record. This has helped the government exceed its goal of covering 10 percent of the population in July.

The accelerated spread of vaccines has allowed the government to ease the curb in eight states even when cases across the country hit a record 11,000 for the second day on Wednesday.

However, vaccination coverage is just one of three goals that states must meet to move to the second phase, which involves opening up more economic sectors.

“If these positive developments continue, the whole country will be able to move to Phase 2 in early August,” Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said in a statement. “The country is on track to achieve herd immunity.”

Malaysia turned into a difficult blockade on June 1 after the blast started to worsen around the end of May. Closing all but essential sectors is costing the economy RM 1 billion (S $ 322.3 million) a day, Mr Muhyiddin said last month.

The country plans to open in four phases based on three criteria: vaccination coverage, number of daily cases and manageable level of ICU bed use. The sectors allowed to operate in phase two are book and stationery stores, car wash services, barber shops and electrical appliances.