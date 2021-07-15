carbon tax: Europe is proposing a carbon border tax. What is it and how will it work?

European unions The new plan to tackle climate change includes a proposal that, if adopted, would be the first of its kind: A carbon tariff on imports from countries that do not take similarly aggressive steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet.

Carbon border taxes, which have been debated for years, are intended to solve a fundamental problem. If a single country tries to impose policies to reduce domestic emissions, it risks, for example, its steel and cement plants facing higher costs and being at the disadvantage of foreign competitors with cheaper rules. environmental. If steel and cement production shifts overseas as a result, it would underestimate climate policy, as those foreign factories would emit as much or more carbon dioxide elsewhere.

In theory, a carbon limit tax could help prevent this reduction. If factories around the world that wanted to sell steel, cement, aluminum or manure to the EU had to pay an extra for the pollution they emit, they would have the incentive to clean up their operation as well. Companies within Europe would have less incentive to relocate operations overseas. And, if other countries adopt similar rules, it could put pressure on nations that are reluctant to curb their use of fossil fuels.



But skeptics say a carbon border tax could prove challenging to implement while angering Europe’s key trading partners, including Russia and China. The EU proposal is an early test of whether this idea can succeed.

The idea can spread as well. In the United States, Democrats on Wednesday proposed their version of a tax on imports from countries lacking essential climate policies as part of a $ 3.5 trillion budget plan. While that proposal is much less detailed than the EU plan, it is a sign that climate policy is increasingly intertwined with trade policy.

Still an open question whether border adjustments are the best way to foster global cooperation on climate change, or whether other approaches might work better, said Brian Flannery, a visiting fellow at Resources for the Future, a think tank in Washington. But now that Europe has a concrete proposal on the table, we can begin to have a serious discussion about how this might work in practice.

How it would work



Details of the European Commission’s carbon sequestration mechanism are detailed in a 291-page document.

Right now, most industries in the EU are covered by a program that charges pollutants for the carbon dioxide they emit. Known as the Emissions Trading System, the program places a cap on total emissions and constantly tightens that cap over time. Large polluters must obtain permits for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit, and the number of permits decreases over time, increasing the price. Currently, the price of those permits is nearly $ 60 per tonne, giving European companies a strong incentive to reduce emissions.

The EU is now proposing to tighten that cap further, while gradually removing the number of free licenses it has long granted to industries exposed to trade competition, such as steel. The aim is to help reduce overall EU greenhouse gas emissions by 55% below 1990 levels by 2030.

To meet this target, many of Europe’s industries may have to make drastic and costly changes. Steelmakers like ArcelorMittal are experimenting with ways to use hydrogen instead of fossil fuels in their furnaces, though they warn that such updates could cost tens of billions of dollars.

That would be the proposed carbon limit tax. Companies abroad that wanted to sell cement, iron, steel, aluminum, fertilizer or electricity in the EU would also be required to pay that price for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit into their products. The idea would be to level the field of carbon game.

The border tax would not take effect until 2026. European officials are proposing a phased period in which they will try to understand how the border tax would work in practice, giving other countries time to ‘was prepared.

Countries that will potentially be most affected include Russia, Turkey, China, Britain and Ukraine, which together export large quantities of fertilizers, iron, steel and aluminum to the European Union. The United States sells significantly less steel and aluminum in Europe, but may also see an impact.

Challenges ahead



For one, companies hoping to sell certain goods in the European Union will need to monitor and verify emissions related to the production of their products. If countries do not or do not do so, the EU will impose its own price. Experts say such a verification is possible, but can be tricky.

Moreover, countries such as the United States, China, and Russia have opposed the entire carbon tax at the border, increasing the possibility of retaliatory tariffs and trade wars. Countries may also try to impose border regulation challenges on the World Trade Organization, though European officials say they are working to ensure that the rules will resist legal objections. (Among other things, they are calling it an adjustment and not a tax for legal reasons.)

The European Union has previously drawn on similar proposals before. A decade ago, European officials wanted to load foreign airlines taking off and landing in Europe for the carbon pollution they produce. But the EU dropped the idea after heavy pressure from the United States and China.

European officials have left open the prospect that they could negotiate individual trade agreements with various countries that avoid the need for carbon tariffs, especially with nations moving to adopt climate policies. But the details need to be worked out.

The EU proposal has yet to be negotiated between the 27 member states and the European Parliament before it becomes law. While many EU companies, such as steelmakers, support the idea of ​​a border adjustment, they are less interested in losing their free extras under the current carbon pricing program, as this will force them they make more drastic changes to their businesses. This dispute could complicate internal negotiations.

There is still a great deal of debate among experts about how effective regulating carbon borders in the EU will be, said Johanna Lehne, a senior policy adviser based in Brussels on E3G, a policy research and advocacy group. of climate. But, she said, officials saw politics as vital in addressing fears that EU climate policies could put the continent at an economic disadvantage.

It sends a real signal that the EU is serious about trying to decarbonize these industrial sectors, she said. And they are trying to find an answer to many of those domestic political concerns.

