Heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Maharashtra, Goa; Heavy showers for Lash Assam, Telangana | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast The offshore river continues along the shores of Kerala to the Maharashtra coast and westerly winds from the Arabian Sea are expected to bring moisture over the west coast of South India and West India. Therefore, widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely over the coastal Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. Meanwhile, quite widespread rains and storms are forecast in inland Maharashtra and Kerala in this period. Heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over isolated Maharashtra and coastal Goa areas on Thursday and Friday and over coastal Karnataka and Kerala on Friday. A cyclonic circulation is present over Telangana and is likely to bring heavy rain over the isolated places of the state on Thursday. A low pressure and related cyclonic circulation is present in Gujarat and will move further west west Thursday morning. The low pressure system is expected to produce heavy rain and storms over Gujarat on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Gujarat isolated areas on Thursday, while heavy rain is also possible over some isolated areas on Friday. The monsoon river flows over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Inland Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and southeast to the east-central bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely in the region in this period. Heavy to very heavy rain is possible over the isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from Friday to Sunday and over the isolated places of Sikkim on Friday and Saturday. There are also chances of a cyclonic circulation forming over the east of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The system is projected to bring fairly widespread rain and storms to northern Central India and North India on Sunday and Monday. Moreover, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the isolated places of Bihar on Saturday, over the isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Saturday to Monday, and Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday. . Finally, maximum temperatures have been observed to be slightly lower than normal in northern Central India and the plain areas of North India from Sunday onwards. On the other hand, the maximums are lower or slightly lower over Andhra Pradesh and neighboring areas in this period. Mercury levels are higher than average in Madhya Pradesh, the west coast of West India and South India in this period. 2-Day Regional Forecast Thursday Large to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas of Maharashtra and coastal Goa.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible over the isolated places of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Heavy rains are expected over the isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Heavy rain and storms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Goa Karnataka and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Widespread rain and storms are expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Scattered rain and storms are forecast over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Madhya Pradesh.

Isolated rain and storms are possible over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Maximum temperatures are recorded to be below 40C throughout India. Friday Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is in the papers for the isolated places of coastal Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Heavy to heavy rainfall is likely over the isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Inner Maharashtra and Inner Karnataka.

Heavy rains are possible over isolated areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Widespread rain and storms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Coastal Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Widespread rain and storms are likely over Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Inner Maharashtra, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Scattered rains and storms are forecast in West Bengal, Odisha, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Isolated tastes and storms are possible over Rajasthan in the west and Tamil Nadu.

Maximum temperatures have been recorded to be above 40C above the isolated places of western Rajasthan. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

