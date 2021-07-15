Indonesia surpasses India as Asia’s new Covid-19 epicenter





The island nation – home to about 270 million people – is now reporting more cases per day than the hit India, making Indonesia the new epicenter of the pandemic in Asia. If the spread continues unabated, experts say it could lead Indonesia’s healthcare system to the brink of disaster.

Officials are concerned that hospitals may not be able to cope with the growing number of patients seeking hospitalization, especially as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads. Another 991 Covid-19 casualties were also reported Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 69,210.

State-run Antara News reported that 90,000 of Indonesia’s 120,000 hospital beds are occupied, and many hospitals are running out of oxygen. More than 60 people died in a single institution earlier this month after a hospital in Java nearly depleted its oxygen supply, though a hospital spokesman could not confirm whether all of the dead had suffered from Covid-19. .

Experts say Indonesia is now reaping the costs of not enforcing strict deadlocks nor investing enough in efficient contact tracking systems. At first, authorities did not realize how quickly the virus had spread in this latest wave, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had previously told CNN.

The islands of Bali and Java – which is home to Jakarta, the densely populated capital – were placed under emergency blockade last week. Some fear that the situation may be worse than the figures show, because not so many people are being tested for the virus. A study published Saturday found that nearly half of Jakarta’s 10.6 million residents may have contracted Covid-19. Authorities are also struggling to inoculate enough people. Indonesia has fully vaccinated only 5.5% of its population, according to CNN’s Covid-19 vaccine observer. In Jakarta, about 2 million people – about 18% of the city’s population – have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the health ministry. President Joko Widodo said Wednesday’s vaccines are “Indonesia’s hope to recover from this global health crisis”. “Fair and equal access to vaccines must be guaranteed as we see that there is still a wide gap in vaccine access across the country,” he said, according to Antara. On Tuesday, nearly 3.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia as part of the global COVAX vaccine distribution program. Indonesia has received more than 14 million vaccines through the program, according to state media. Covid Asia Outbreaks Indonesia is one of the few countries in the region battling Covid-19 outbreaks and struggling to vaccinate its population. India is still reporting tens of thousands of new cases a day. Myanmar’s ruling junta reported 7,083 new cases and 145 deaths linked to Covid-19 on Wednesday, but social welfare groups fear the current situation has worsened sharply since the military coup in February. In Myanmar, many who suffer from symptoms choose to stay home because they do not trust military-run hospitals. Others say people have moved away from facilities lying in intensive care beds and are unable to receive more patients. Cases are on the rise in Malaysia as well. The country’s health ministry reported 11,618 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day number there since the pandemic began. Bernama State News reported that nearly 435,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Wednesday, a daily record for vaccination in Malaysia. Thailand is also suffering its worst pandemic outbreak. To combat the nail, a government adviser approved a plan to mix doses of different coronavirus vaccines, despite public concern. The strategy has not been extensively tested. In Northeast Asia, Japan and South Korea are also trying to contain cases, largely because they are behind Western countries in their vaccines. Some regions in South Korea have adopted new social distancing measures with the number of daily issues setting new records. The capital of Japan, Tokyo, remains under a state of emergency that will last during the Olympic Games, which start next week. The games will be held without spectators due to the pandemic.

