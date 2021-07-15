Mehul Choksi arrives in Antigua three days after being released on bail for medical reasons Latest India News





Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrived in Antigua and Barbuda early Thursday morning, three days after the Dominican High Court of Justice granted him bail for medical reasons. People familiar with the developments said Choksi landed at Antigua VC Bird International Airport in an air ambulance at around 3.30pm Wednesday Caribbean time (early Thursday morning Indian time), after which he was received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Armed with a Dominican court order that allows him to stay in Antigua for medical treatment until he is able to travel again, Choksi had no problems with immigration authorities, people familiar with the developments said. Read also | PNB fraud case: Choksi granted parole for treatment in Antigua His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said my client Mehul Choksi has returned to his home in Antigua safely. He did not face any problems when he returned to Antigua. He is receiving medical treatment and his family is feeling relieved however the tortures during the abduction have caused him a lot of psychological and physical damage. All good that ends well. After the test of success in Dominica Tani, the legal team is preparing for a long-drawn-out war in Antigua. Choksi had disappeared from Antigua, whose citizenship he holds, on May 23 and was arrested by authorities in Dominica, 200km away, the next day, after which members of his family had claimed he had been abducted. India demanded his deportation from Dominica directly as he was an detained immigrant there, for whom he is facing charges there. An Indian team had flown to Dominica on May 28 hoping to deport him but Choksi filed a habeas corps in the Dominica high court alleging kidnapping and torture. The Royal Antigua Police Force is investigating the kidnapping allegations. The claims have been rejected by the three governments India, Dominica and Antigua. The Indian government has stated that Choksi has organized the fraud of the National Bank of Punjab worth 952 million dollars ( 7,080 crore) and that he continues to be an Indian citizen as his declaration of renunciation of citizenship was never accepted by the Home Office (MHA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/mehul-choksi-reaches-antigua-101626319384325.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos