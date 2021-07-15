Saudi hosts vaccinated pilgrims for the second minor pilgrimage







The kingdom seeks to replicate the success of last year that saw no outbreak of the virus during the five-day Muslim ritual.

It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. People will start arriving on Saturday, the day before the rites begin.

In 2019, about 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual pilgrimage – a key pillar of

Earlier this month, the Hajj ministry said it was working on “higher levels of health precautions” in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.

Selected by more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is limited to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illness, she said.

Pilgrimage, which usually gathers large crowds in overcrowded religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader of the virus.

In addition to strict social distancing measures, the ministry said it would introduce a “smart Hajj card” to allow contactless entry into camps, hotels and buses to transport pilgrims around religious sites.

The card system would also help trace any missing pilgrims, he added.

Authorities have deployed black and white robots to distribute bottles of holy water from the Zamzam spring in the Grand Mosque of Mecca, built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure to which Muslims around the world pray.

The venerable Black Stone at the Kaaba – which is customary but not obligatory to touch during the pilgrimage – is expected to be kept out of reach.

Saudi Arabia has so far registered more than 503,000 coronavirus infections, including over 8,000 deaths.

More than 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country of over 34 million people.

The pilgrimage continued last year on the smallest scale in modern history, with authorities initially saying only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed, but local media said up to 10,000 attended.

No infections were reported as authorities set up numerous health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to care for the pilgrims, who were sent to religious sites in small groups.

They were also given comfort items that included sterilized pebbles for the “Satan stoning” ritual, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug and ihram, the traditional white Hajj white dress, made of a bacterial-resistant material.

The reception of Hajj is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, for whom the custody of the holiest sites of Islam is their most powerful source of political legitimacy.

But banning pilgrims abroad has caused resentment and anxiety among Muslims around the world, who usually save for years to attend.

“The Saudi government wants to play it safe by banning foreign pilgrims for the second year in a row,” Umar Karim, a visiting member of Britain’s Royal Institute of Royal Services, told AFP.

“But frustration is growing across the Muslim world that may raise questions about the kingdom ‘s role as the custodian of holy mosques and result in a diminution of its soft religious power.

“It also shows the catastrophe for the Hajj economy worldwide.”

Pilgrimages and pilgrimages throughout the year are usually a major source of revenue for the kingdom, not to mention airlines and travel agencies.

At normal times, they together raise about $ 12 billion (10.3 billion euros) a year, keeping the economy shrinking in Mecca.

But the reduction in rituals, which will last until Tuesday, the first day of the holiday after Ramadan, has hit government revenues and damaged businesses supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the holy city, from travel agents to street barbers. and souvenir shops.

Mecca has seen a construction boom in recent years that added shopping malls, luxury apartments and hotels, some offering spectacular views of the Holy Kaaba.

But most bars have seen fewer customers since the pandemic.

“The Saudi government ‘s confirmation that the Hajj pilgrimage will be extremely limited this year will weigh on the kingdom’ s economic recovery,” said Capital Economics, a research firm.

“The government is clearly concerned that a major pilgrimage could trigger an increase in Covid-19 cases and possibly risk importing new virus variants, which could force them to tighten restrictions that hurt the economy.” RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host another reduced pilgrimage from Saturday, with only residents fully vaccinated against the permitted coronavirus and Muslim pilgrims abroad banned for a second year.The kingdom seeks to replicate the success of last year that saw no outbreak of the virus during the five-day Muslim ritual.It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. People will start arriving on Saturday, the day before the rites begin.In 2019, about 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual pilgrimage – a key pillar of Islam this is a necessity for Muslims with fit body at least once in their lives.Earlier this month, the Hajj ministry said it was working on “higher levels of health precautions” in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.Selected by more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is limited to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illness, she said.Pilgrimage, which usually gathers large crowds in overcrowded religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader of the virus.In addition to strict social distancing measures, the ministry said it would introduce a “smart Hajj card” to allow contactless entry into camps, hotels and buses to transport pilgrims around religious sites.The card system would also help trace any missing pilgrims, he added.Authorities have deployed black and white robots to distribute bottles of holy water from the Zamzam spring in the Grand Mosque of Mecca, built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure to which Muslims around the world pray.The venerable Black Stone at the Kaaba – which is customary but not obligatory to touch during the pilgrimage – is expected to be kept out of reach.Saudi Arabia has so far registered more than 503,000 coronavirus infections, including over 8,000 deaths.More than 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country of over 34 million people.The pilgrimage continued last year on the smallest scale in modern history, with authorities initially saying only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed, but local media said up to 10,000 attended.No infections were reported as authorities set up numerous health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to care for the pilgrims, who were sent to religious sites in small groups.They were also given comfort items that included sterilized pebbles for the “Satan stoning” ritual, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug and ihram, the traditional white Hajj white dress, made of a bacterial-resistant material.The reception of Hajj is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, for whom the custody of the holiest sites of Islam is their most powerful source of political legitimacy.But banning pilgrims abroad has caused resentment and anxiety among Muslims around the world, who usually save for years to attend.“The Saudi government wants to play it safe by banning foreign pilgrims for the second year in a row,” Umar Karim, a visiting member of Britain’s Royal Institute of Royal Services, told AFP.“But frustration is growing across the Muslim world that may raise questions about the kingdom ‘s role as the custodian of holy mosques and result in a diminution of its soft religious power.“It also shows the catastrophe for the Hajj economy worldwide.”Pilgrimages and pilgrimages throughout the year are usually a major source of revenue for the kingdom, not to mention airlines and travel agencies.At normal times, they together raise about $ 12 billion (10.3 billion euros) a year, keeping the economy shrinking in Mecca.But the reduction in rituals, which will last until Tuesday, the first day of the holiday after Ramadan, has hit government revenues and damaged businesses supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the holy city, from travel agents to street barbers. and souvenir shops.Mecca has seen a construction boom in recent years that added shopping malls, luxury apartments and hotels, some offering spectacular views of the Holy Kaaba.But most bars have seen fewer customers since the pandemic.“The Saudi government ‘s confirmation that the Hajj pilgrimage will be extremely limited this year will weigh on the kingdom’ s economic recovery,” said Capital Economics, a research firm.“The government is clearly concerned that a major pilgrimage could trigger an increase in Covid-19 cases and possibly risk importing new virus variants, which could force them to tighten restrictions that hurt the economy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/saudi-hosts-vaccinated-pilgrims-for-2nd-downsized-hajj/articleshow/84429720.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos