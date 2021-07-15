Ardern New Zealand will host an emergency summit on the APEC virus





WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern will host an emergency meeting of APEC leaders on Friday aimed at boosting vaccine deliveries to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus variants that now feed the pandemic.

The virtual meeting, called less than five days’ notice, will also examine the response of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group to its biggest economic crisis since World War II, the prime minister said.

“It’s a unique opportunity to bring APEC executives together to discuss how we are going through our region through the health crisis and accelerating economic recovery,” she told reporters.

New Zealand is scheduled to host an online summit of APEC executives in November, but Ardern said the extraordinary circumstances created by Covid-19 guaranteed an additional urgent meeting.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual meeting, though Ardern said China’s Xi Jinping was yet to confirm his participation.

The White House said it would be Biden’s first opportunity to meet many APEC leaders, and he would “emphasize the importance he attaches to the region as well as his vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

“It will provide an update to leaders on what States are doing to serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the region and to support all those suffering from Covid-19,” said White House spokeswoman Jen. Psaki.

Improving cooperation with vaccines is expected to be a key focus at the meeting.

Fugitive delta outbreaks in Thailand and Indonesia showed why it was wrong for countries to prioritize inoculating their populations over international co-operation, Ardern argued.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe,” she said.

The new variants may prove more resistant to shocks, “potentially undermining the vaccines we are working hard to secure.”

At the meeting, Ardern will argue for increased resources for the Covax program, which was created to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines but has struggled to provide sufficient doses for low-income nations.

While 70 percent of the population is vaccinated in some developed countries, the figure is less than one percent for low-income countries, according to the United Nations.

Ardern also wants greater power for the World Health Organization, as well as the deployment of cross-border systems to quickly identify and respond to future pandemics.

“It’s clear that our global community was not adequately prepared for Covid-19, it is also clear that Covid-19 will not be the last global health risk we face,” she said.

Regarding trade, Ardern said leaders needed to ensure that global supply chains remained open and resisted the demand for “turnaround” due to the pandemic.

APEC trade ministers had already agreed last month to speed up trade in Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies across the region, she added.

But the prime minister lowered expectations of key announcements from Friday’s meeting, saying it was primarily an opportunity to bring leaders together to collectively discuss current challenges.

