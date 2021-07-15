The top international AI award for robot scientist research – News





Robot scientist, built by Professor Andy Cooper and his team, has received international recognition by collecting a Super AI Leader Award at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai last week. Sartificial intelligence leader (SAIL) prices are among the most prestigious in the AI ​​world. They know the worlds, the most pioneering AI research and technology, and applications that have the potential to change the way we live and work. The robot scientist research was one of five projects selected for an award from over 800 nominees, including nominations from GE Healthcare, Alibaba and Huawei. Past award winners include IBM Project Debater and Amazon AWS Innovate. Built by Professor Cooper and his team at Department of Chemistry AND Materials Innovation Factory, the mobile robot scientist is the first system of its kind. Works 24/7 and conducts scientific experiments on its own using AI to direct research. The robot has humanoid dimensions and was created to work in a standard laboratory, using instruments just like a human researcher does. It can also make its own independent decisions about which chemical experiments to carry out further and has already discovered a new catalyst formulation for the production of solar hydrogen. Technology is being used to accelerate scientific discovery and will play an important role in addressing the greatest challenges of chemistry. Professor Cooper said: I am really proud of the team that worked on the robot scientist, it was one of the most technically challenging projects we have ever dealt with. Our mobile robot scientist is a changing game in terms of how we work in the lab and the range of problems we can address. We were now thinking in a different way about how we approach materials research, and we see the potential of these systems in the future to become less like programmable machines and more like artificial intelligence collaborators. Professor Chris Harris (below), Vice President of Academic Affairs for Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), accepted the award on behalf of Professor Cooper. The intelligent mobile robot was the first reported in the diary Nature in 2020. This research was supported by both the Leverhulme Trust and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. The World Congress of Artificial Intelligence is one of the major international events for the AI ​​sector.

