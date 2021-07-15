FSU student gains international recognition for her work in fighting type 1 diabetes

A Florida State University student is one of 400 individuals from around the world receiving a Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess of Wales to recognize social action or humanitarian work of young people.

Emmabella Rudd, a public health manager from Sarasota, won the award for her work on behalf of the causes associated with Type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with at the age of five.

Rudd said she is excited and humbled by the gratitude.

I have been at work for the last 14 years of my life to find a cure, she said. It’s my passion. I am always working on something related to it, be it fundraising, shaping legislation or educating those communities that have no education about it.

Since her diagnosis, Rudd has volunteered for countless hours at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She has organized fundraisers, support groups and addressed Congress on behalf of diabetes research. To date, her efforts have helped raise awareness and more than $ 350,000 for diabetes research.

It can be hard to make a difference, she said. When something like this happens, you feel first. The award is an incentive to keep working, to keep moving forward.

Rudd is entering her third year at FSU and is on her way to graduating early. She plans to pursue a master’s degree and a law degree, followed by a career in advocacy for under-representatives.

The Diana Award, which is given by the charity of the same name, was created in memory of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, and is supported by Diana’s sons, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, Rudd said the shell missed the opportunity to meet with the princes and other award recipients in a personal ceremony, but she said it is a small disappointment when you consider the cause that pushes her.

Her work has continued on campus and throughout Tallahassee, as Rudd serves as director of the Office of Government Affairs at the Student Government association, where she advocates and represents student interests in the state legislature.

The search for a cure for type 1 diabetes has been at the forefront of Rudds ’work, along with educating people and reminding them that the disease does not discriminate against andisone that anyone at any age can develop.

At the top of her list of concerns now is the price of insulin.

My perspective has evolved and my understanding has changed from fundraising, to education, to advocacy and seeing how much we can do working with local state and federal representatives, she said. Insulin costs much, much less to produce than what is charged for it. Its price estimate. So we work with lawmakers to make it affordable.

Rudd added: We focus on finding a cure, yes, but we also focus on why we can’t afford medicines and supplies. We can not save lives without focusing on the present.

Rudd intends to use multiple platforms to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes. With that in mind, compete in the Miss Florida USA July 17 pageant.

This is my first time competing in a competition, she said. I am Miss South Tallahassee and I am taking this issue and advocacy with me. I aspire to inspire others to become agents of change in their communities.