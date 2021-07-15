



FRANKFURT Engines with internal combustion engines will disappear from European stores by 2035. Steel and cement producers will pay for every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by their factories. Cargo ships may not be able to land at ports like Rotterdam or Hamburg if they do not run on cleaner fuels. Commercial aircraft will be required to be refueled with synthetic fuel produced with green energy. European unions plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade will affect almost every industry in the bloc, with far-reaching consequences for jobs and the blockchain economy. European leaders said the climate package unveiled Wednesday could put Europe at the forefront of new technologies such as electric car batteries, offshore wind generation or hydrogen-powered aircraft engines.

But the transition will also be painful for some consumers and companies, increasing the cost of a wide variety of goods and services, such as video monitors imported from China, a holiday flight to a Greek island or even a full tank of gasoline. Companies that make obsolete products, such as parts for internal combustion engines, need to adapt or get out of business.

The proposals could reshape polluting industries such as steelmaking, which directly employs 330,000 people in the European Union. That’s a truth to be told, said Akio Ito, an old partner at Roland Berger, a Munich-based consulting firm. One way or another, we as consumers will have to pay the price for green transformation. Mr Ito said the new proposals would challenge industries in a number of ways. Companies will have to switch to cleaner energy sources, such as hydrogen, which is likely to be more expensive. There is a risk that European companies will start relocating some of their most polluting operations, such as iron ore, outside the European Union, he said. Frans Timmermans, the European commissioner responsible for the so-called Green Agreement, acknowledged on Wednesday that some sectors will benefit more than others. He said the burden was on the European Commission to show that burdens and rewards can be shared fairly. The European Commission’s Fit for 55 plan calls for its 27 member states to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The goal of the European Trade Unions is more aggressive than that of the United States, which committed to reducing emissions from 40 to 43 percent during the same period, but behind Britain, which pledged a 68 percent downsizing China, the world ‘s largest emitter, has only said it aims peak emissions by 2030. Here’s how the plan would affect industries in Europe. Vehicle manufacturers

Most car manufacturers have announced plans to move to electric vehicles, but many have resisted by setting an expiration date on fossil fuel vehicles, which still generate more profits. The European Commission plan would effectively require all new cars to be emissions-free by 2035, removing any flexibility for companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz or Renault to continue selling some petrol vehicles or diesel, including hybrids. The commission plan also includes some provisions that benefit the industry. Public funds will be used to help build charging stations every 60 kilometers, or 36 miles, on major highways, an action that will encourage sales of electric cars. The commission will also help fund a network of hydrogen gas stations, benefiting from companies like Daimler and Volvo that are planning to build long-haul trucks that operate on fuel cells that convert hydrogen to electricity. The association representing European car manufacturers said the charging networks envisaged by the commission were not dense enough and complained that it would be wrong to stop internal combustion engines. The European Union should focus on innovation rather than effectively ordering or banning a specific technology, said in a statement Oliver Zipse, chief executive of BMW and president of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Aircraft are the main producers of carbon dioxide emissions but are also difficult to translate into emission-free operation. Under the commission’s proposals, airlines will be forced to start mixing synthetic fuel with the fossil fuels they use now, and they will no longer receive tax breaks for fossil fuels. In other words, they will have to pay more to pollute. Airlines to Europe, an industry lobbying group representing Air France-KLM, easyJet, IAG, Lufthansa Group and the largest low-cost airlines Ryanair Europes has said its members support a green transition but they will seek simpler regulations and financial support. Taxes draw money from the industry that can support emissions by reducing investment in fleet renewal and clean technologies, Willie Walsh, general manager of International Air Transport Association, said in a statement. Airbus, the world’s largest aircraft maker, has been pushing for subsidies for airlines to upgrade their fleets and support for technology that uses sustainable fuels. The European giant, whose main actors are the French, Spanish and German governments, has announced plans to develop carbon-neutral aircraft within five years and recently unveiled a zero emission aircraft which works with hydrogen. Shipping

The deal singles out companies that ship water consignments, making them pay more for the emissions they generate to encourage their switch to cleaner energy. Most of the ships that sail the seas today run on low-grade oil and are major polluters. Shipping industry lobbyists have already complained that it was unclear how the plan would be implemented and which transport routes would be affected. Will it be only the European ones, or half of the trade between China and the EU? S&P Global Platts said in a note.

Heavy industry The European Commission plan will increase the cost of pollution by strengthening the European Trading System, which forces companies to pay effectively for the dangerous carbon dioxide they emit into the environment. Forecasting the changes has already helped raise the price of loans by about 50 percent. Steelmakers have warned that the proposals could further undermine their competitive advantage over manufacturers in China and discourage the investment needed to move to lower emissions. We will face rising carbon costs that will be the end result, said Koen Coppenholle, chief executive of Cembureau, a cement industry trading group. POWER

Electricity producers will be pushed to speed up the transition to wind, solar and hydropower from coal. Renewables already make up 20 percent of the electricity produced in Europe. The goal is to increase the figure to 40 percent by 2030, largely by increasing the penalty that utility companies pay for energy generated from fossil fuels, which would make wind and sun more financially attractive. Given how many business interests are at stake, the plan is likely to face furious lobbying by industry representatives as it goes through the legislative process in Brussels. The committee’s proposals require approval by the European Parliament and the heads of European national governments before they become law, a process that is expected to take about two years. Proponents of the commission plan could benefit from deep support from Europeans increasingly alarmed by fires, record hot summers, severe storms and other tangible evidence of the number of climate change.

We saw tornadoes in the Czech Republic. Who would have ever thought of that? Mr. Timmermans said. Anyone who wants to deny the urgency of the climate crisis must look again. Monika Pronczuk contributed to reporting from Brussels.

