Toronto City Council votes to rename Dundas Street

Toronto City Council has voted in favor of renaming Dundas Street in an effort to promote the inclusion of marginalized communities.

After a lengthy debate Wednesday, the council voted 17-7 in favor of a motion filed by city staff to change the name of the street, a major artery running east-west through the city.

The move follows a 2020 petition to remove the name of Henry Dundas association with the transatlantic slave trade. It was torn between global discussions and protests against racial injustice, inequality and anti-Black racism.

‘Our reputation is online’

Council Michael Thompson, the only black person on the council, said before the vote that renaming the street is the right thing to do.

“History will remember not so much as it cost us to change the name, but it will remember whether or not we take the right action. Our reputation is in order,” he said.

The city manager is expected to report on the recommendations to the executive committee of the new namesto council in the spring of 2022.

Dundas, an influential Scottish politician, was opposed to ending the British Empire’s participation in the transatlantic slave trade when the proposal was introduced near the end of the 18th century.

His opposition served to block his abolition, which kept hundreds of thousands of people, many of them Black, in slavery and allowed many others to be enslaved.

The city will remove Dundasname from other public infrastructure, including TTC’s Dundasand Dundas West subway stations and Yonge-Dundas Square, a central location in downtown Toronto. Other civic assets bearing the Dundas name include three parks, a branch of the Toronto Public Library, and more than 730 street signs.

The city will hold a public consultation to find a new name for the streets and plans to find hall in its budget to support the people and businesses affected by the change.

‘You can never go wrong doing the right thing’

Mayor John Tory said Dundas never visited Toronto and the city should not celebrate him and his legacy.

“You can never go wrong doing the right thing,” Tory said.

“The only thing we are saying is, we will not continue to recognize and honor someone who took the actions he took at the time he did what are so contrary to the values ​​we are trying to build and celebrate today. That’s what we’re saying. “

According to the city, a community advisory committee will lead the renaming process. This committee will be composed of black and indigenous leaders, representatives from various communities living and working along Dundas Street, and Business Improvement Zones and residents’ associations.

The committee will develop potential new names and a “transition plan” to assist residents and businesses throughout the process.

“The adoption of this report further underscores the City of Toronto’s commitment to tackling anti-Black racism, advancing truth, reconciliation and justice, and building a more inclusive and equitable Toronto,” the city said in a statement. Press conference.

“The city is committed to taking steps toward right wrong, challenging institutionalized systemic racism, and building a more inclusive Toronto for all, in line with the city ‘s motto,’ Diversity Our Strength. ‘

Calls for more consultation

Councilors Stephen Holyday, James Pasternak and Denzil Minnan-Wong expressed concern about what they perceived as a lack of public consultation on the reappointment.

Cheryl Blackman, the city’s general manager for economic development, said city staff consulted with 25 representatives of the Black and Native communities in Toronto in a series of “discovery sessions.” Representatives of Business Improvement Zones and residents living in DundasStreet were also advised, she said.

“We are planning in our next steps to do an in-depth and comprehensive consultation with the Torontonians on how we are moving forward towards defining a new name,” Blackman said.

Holyday suggested that the process by city staff not follow that of the city Road renaming policy, which says: “The requirement is to rename a street requires documented support from 75 per cent of property owners standing on the street.”

It could cost $ 6.3 million

According to a June 18 report by the city manager to the council’s executive committee, Dundas Street is home to more than 97,000 residents and 4,500 businesses. The total cost of the reappointment efforts is expected to be in the range of $ 5.1 million to $ 6.3 million over two years.

“This cost estimate reflects the considerable number of changes and the complexity of the work involved in changing the name of Dundas Road as a major arterial road, with its direct links to provincial highways and impacts on the transit system and other civil assets. , “said the report.

City staff reviewed academic research prepared by historians on Henry Dundas to understand his legacy. Staff members also advised more than 20 academic experts on public history, Black Canada studies, and public remembrance before drafting their recommendations.

The city staff working group that developed the recommendations included representatives from the Anti-Black Racism Countering Unit and the city’s Indigenous Affairs Office.

According to the city, the council decision requires the adoption of a regulation to begin the reappointment.

The council also approved the development of a “memorial framework” that will include principles on how the city marks public figures and events on monuments, street and place names, and a process for reviewing the city’s existing assets. This fall, the city will consult with the public about their speech in the framework.