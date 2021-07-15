Ontario weighing COVID-19 vaccination requirements for certain jobs

Ontario government officials are considering the pros and cons of seeking COVID-19 vaccines for health care jobs, CBC News has learned.

A draft provincial document obtained by CBC News reveals that the government is overcoming legal and ethical issues involved in developing vaccination policies for certain sectors of employment.

Although the document often refers to “compulsory vaccination”, the policy it ultimately recommends will not require any worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Rather, it will allow unvaccinated health care workers to have contact with patients, provided they wear full protective equipment (PPE) and undergo frequent coronavirus screening.

“There is no suggestion that anyone be asked to get a vaccine,” says the draft, which has not been approved by Prime Minister Doug Ford’s cabinet. “The question is whether there can be employment consequences for failing to do so.”

The document is the latest addition to the intense debate in Canada over situations in which a COVID-19 vaccination should be required.

The draft, dated July 2, is from the Ministry of Labor, Training, and Skills Development in Ontario. It was provided to CBCNews by a source within the government.

The document sets out three options for mandatory vaccination in high-risk workplaces:

By not taking any new action.

Extension of vaccination rules now in force for long-term care staff in all healthcare settings and in groups.

Seek out all workers who interact with patients or the elderly in long-term health care or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or remove tired PPEs and undergo regular screening.

The third option is labeled as “preliminary recommendation”. It “protects the most vulnerable customers while giving employees a choice,” says the document, which adds that this is similar to that approach taken in Quebec.

A spokesman for Ontario Minister of Labor, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton declined to answer specific questions about the document, including whether the government is still actively considering its proposals.

“There has been no change in our government vaccination policy,” McNaughton interim press secretary Ryan Whealy said in an email statement.

“The proliferation of our vaccines is making tremendous progress and we continue to encourage everyone to book their appointments to receive their first and second doses as soon as possible.”

Ministry staff often draft documents with policy options and recommendations that do not necessarily reflect current government preferences, according to senior provincial officials.

The document says some employers are asking the government to provide clear rules on whether they can require vaccination proof from their workers and whether they can require employees to be fully vaccinated.

Maintaining the status quo and not taking any new action would not satisfy those employers, the document says.

The policy landscape in Canada for COVID-19 mandatory vaccines is currently fragmented, with little in the way of setting general standards by provinces. This is leaving individual institutions, employers and businesses to set their own rules.

slightly UNIVERSITIES AND Panels have reported some fall vaccination requests, either to students living in the residence or to students and staff coming to campus. Some companies are offering incentives their employees to be vaccinated.

Provinces are also taking different approaches to “vaccine passports” that would give vaccinated people greater access to domestic activities, thantoses who have not had a COVID-19 stroke.

Starting this weekend, Manitoba is openingcinema, casino and a CFL game only for people who are fully vaccinated. The Quebec government has said it canlimit access of unvaccinated people to certain facilities if COVID-19 cases increase in autumn.

However the governments of Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick have completely excluded vaccine passports.

Document obtained by CBC News shows a “legal hurdle” for employers seeking vaccination evidence: Ontario law prohibits employers from accessing a worker’s health record without their consent.

However, the documentary also says the barrier can be removed with the new legislation because employers are allowed access to staff health records if necessary to comply with another law.

Vaccination against diseases other than COVID-19 is already a condition of employment in some sectors in Ontario.

Child care workers should be immunized according to requirements set by local public health officials, while those of Ontario paramedics should be vaccinated against a variety of infectious diseases. Exceptions are allowed for medical or religious reasons.

The document notes that Ontario’s new rules for long-term care personnel do not actually require vaccination against COVID-19. or ministerial directive , which went into effect on July 1, allows staff not to take a hit as long as they participate in an education program about the benefits of vaccination.