Work / Life: updating international employment news





Issue 35 Welcome to the latest update of our international employment news. Dutch workers wary of returning to office A survey of over 900 people returning to work after work at home suggests them do not feel safe, says the Dutch union CNV. One in five raised concerns that their workplaces are not safe from COVID and do not adhere to government protocols. The CNV chairman said, “if the office can not be safe, employers should allow their people to work from home.” The union is also advocating for employees to be reimbursed for both travel expenses and home offices in the new era of hybrid work. “We will make agreements in this regard with the employers in the collective bargaining agreements,” the union chairman said. Workers in the UK pushed for a return to office Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given workers in the UK green light to return to work after July 19 when COVID restrictions expire. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is encouraging young people to return to municipal offices to enable new workers to “develop through face-to-face interaction”. Ultimately, it will be up to employers to determine if staff should be in the office, but their obligation to ensure that there is a safe working environment on return continues, despite easing the July 19 restrictions. The current law does not provide for any legal right for employees to work from home. Homework arrangements become a major part of employment negotiations As organizations compete for elite workers, flexible work arrangements are made a the main part of employment negotiation and compensation packages. Companies that are most likely to acquire talent are likely to be the ones offering a mix of distance and office work. A Microsoft survey of 30,000 people found that 73% of employees want their employers to continue to offer distance work flexibility offers and 67% of employees want more time face to face with co-workers. “The data are clear. “Extreme flexibility and hybrid work will determine the post-pandemic workplace,” the survey notes. Worker well-being improved during the pandemic Research by one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, ABN AMRO, found that employee welfare across 17 sectors increased by 12% during the Coronavirus pandemic despite the economic slowdown. The categories considered include work-life balance, health, personal development, economics, equal opportunities, security and climate. The study also found that while workers value increasing family time and distance work led to fewer workplace conflicts or burnout complaints, companies have not yet decided to have equal opportunities and close the gender pay gap. French Supreme Court rules continuous video surveillance of employees is unenforceable In a judgment of 23 June 2021, the French Supreme Court held video evidence that is invasive and disproportionate to the legitimate interests of the employer would be inadmissible. case involved an employee who deliberately cut himself to take medical leave. The court ruled that CCTV cameras were a violation of his personal life and that constant surveillance was disproportionate to the employer’s alleged intent for the safety of staff and property. The dismissal of the employee based on this evidence was considered illegal. Germans in short-term jobs fall to their lowest level since February 2020 Germany’s mitigation of coronavirus restrictions has created an increase in demand for labor and reduced the number of employees in short-term work schemes, which in May represented 6.8% of employees. Introduced to prevent mass unemployment, the scheme allows employers to reduce staff working hours instead of resting them. The Federal Bureau of Labor reported that 331,000 people representing 30% of the hospitality sector remain in the scheme as the country emerges from the deadlock. Foreign drivers are exempt from work quarantine Senior foreign executives may temporarily waive COVID quarantine restrictions if their business activities are likely to bring “significant economic benefits to the UK” says Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Exceptions would also cover those who make a “financial investment in a UK-based business” or “start a new business within the UK” who have a “more than 50% chance of creating or maintaining at least 500 UK-based jobs BEIS confirmed COVID rules would still apply between business activities.These guidelines have received criticism from government officials and small business owners who warn that it is “essential that the government does not neglect the essential importance”. to help SME business leaders to return and operate with a focus on multinationals “.

