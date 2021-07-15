World News Briefly

Summer Barrier: COVID deaths and growing cases again globally

COVID-19 deaths and cases are rising again globally in a nasty hurdle that is causing another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for an almost normal summer of entertainment.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that deaths rose last week after a nine-week decline. It recorded more than 55,000 lives lost, an increase of 3 percent from a week ago.

Cases rose 10 percent last week to nearly 3 million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Britain, the WHO said.

The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, relaxation of mask rules and other precautions, and the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant, which the WHO said has now been identified in 111 countries and is expected to become globally dominant in the coming months. upcoming

Sarah McCool, a public health professor at Georgia State University, said the combination amounts to a “recipe for a potential box.”

WASHINGTON

Biden throws big budget, Dems says “will do a lot”

President Joe Biden made a swift effort to support the Capitol hunt Wednesday for its multimillion-dollar agenda of infrastructure, health care and other programs, a potential historic achievement that would require nearly unanimous support from rogue Democrats.

His visit came a day after Democratic Senate leaders covered weeks of negotiations agreeing to spend a $ 3.5 trillion mammoth over the next decade on initiatives that focused on climate change, education, a Medicare expansion and more. This is at the forefront of a separate two-party $ 1 trillion compromise on roads, water systems and other infrastructure projects that senators from both sides are negotiating, with Biden support.

The president spent just under an hour at a closed-door lunch with Democratic senators in the building where he served for 36 years as a Delaware senator and where his party controls the House and Senate, though barely. Participants said Biden walked into the room with a microphone asking questions and receiving some standing ovations.

“It’s great to be home,” Biden told reporters after his first working meeting at the Capitol with lawmakers since becoming president. “It’s great to be with my colleagues and I think we will do a lot.”

The Democrats’ deal for their total $ 3.5 trillion figure was a major step for a party whose moderate and progressive rival factions have a competitive vision of how costly and bold the final package should be. Many agree that supporting lower- and middle-class families and raising taxes on wealthy people and large corporations to help pay for it will fuel long-term economic growth and pay political dividends in next year elections for control of Congress.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Records on 911 show panic, disbelief when the Florida condo fell

Recordings of 911 calls behind a Florida building across the ocean collapsed in the middle of the night showing distrust, panic and confusion as people struggled to understand the disaster.

“Oh God! The whole building collapsed!” said a caller told a dispatcher at the Miami-Dade Police Department, who released the recordings Wednesday from the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The names of the callers were not disclosed.

“We have to get out. Hurry, hurry. There’s a big explosion,” said a second caller. “There’s a lot of smoke. I don’t see anything. We have to go. I can’t see anything but smoke.”

At least 96 people died in the collapse, and a handful of others are still missing. A cause has not yet been determined, although there were some previous warnings of major structural damage to the 40-year-old building.

A 911 caller, a woman, said she saw what appeared to be a major depression near the pool, which had concrete problems that investigators are looking at as they try to identify a cause.

WASHINGTON

Observer: The FBI mishandled the Nassar-USA gymnastics abuse case

The FBI made “substantial” mistakes in investigating allegations of sexual abuse against former USA National Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the matter “with the utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were mistreated before the FBI stepped in.

The FBI acknowledged the conduct was “unforgivable and a discredit” to America’s leading law enforcement agency and all.

The observer’s long-awaited report raises troubling questions about how the department and the FBI handled the case, and highlights major mistakes in the FBI between the time Nassar was reportedly arrested.

The Inspector General’s investigation was prompted by allegations that the FBI failed to immediately address complaints filed in 2015 against Nassar. U.S. gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and then the then-president of the organization, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI field office in Indianapolis. But it took months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.

At least 40 girls and women said they had been harassed over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar. Officials at USA Gymnastics also contacted FBI officials in Los Angeles in May 2016 after eight months of inactivity by agents in Indianapolis.

JOHANNESBURG

‘I was in tears’: South Africans take a stand against unrest

Studying the volatile situation between South African soldiers and groups of youths who faced Wednesday through the ruined road in front of Soweto’s Maponya Hall, Katlego Motati shook his head sadly.

“I’m standing here against vandals and hooligans,” the 32-year-old said of the week-long riots and looting caused by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, which has left at least 72 people dead.

She was one of many residents who came out to protest against the unrest that has shaken the poor areas of South Africa.

“When I saw the destruction … I was in tears, seeing how all this was extinguished,” Motati said. “At the end of the day, we will fight because of this. Our economy will be really hurt.”

South African police and army tried to establish order Wednesday in poor areas in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu-Natal provinces that have been hit by riots and thefts caused by Zuma’s imprisonment last week.

WASHINGTON

The U.S. will begin evacuating the Afghans who helped the U.S. military

The Biden administration said Wednesday it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan translators and interpreters who assisted the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war.

Operation Allied Refugee Flights from Afghanistan during the last week of July will first be available to special immigrant visa applicants already in the U.S. residency application process, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated on the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.

“The reason we are taking these steps is because these are brave individuals,” Psaki said. “We want to make sure we recognize and appreciate the role they have played over the last few years.”

Confirmation over the chronology of evacuation flights came as President Joe Biden was due to meet Wednesday with General Austin “Scott” Miller, who resigned earlier this week as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan. Psaki said Biden wanted to personally thank Miller for carrying out a “regular and safe” withdrawal of US troops.

RIO DE JANEIRO

After bad blows, Bolsonaro may need bowel surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has suffered from a 10-day period of unsteady hiccups, was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday where he was being assessed for a possible emergency operation to clear an intestinal obstruction, his office said.

Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia early in the morning and was “feeling well”, according to an initial statement that doctors were examining his constant hiccups.

But hours later, the president’s office said that Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro after being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign, decided to transfer him to Sao Paulo, where he will undergo additional tests to assess the need for urgent surgery.

Bolsonaro posted on his official Twitter account a photo of him lying in a hospital bed, with his eyes closed, some monitoring sensors embedded in his naked torso.

The 2018 stabbing caused intestinal injuries and serious internal bleeding and the president has undergone several surgeries since then, some unrelated to the attack.

The device touches brain waves to help the paralyzed person communicate

In a medical first, researchers utilized the brain waves of a paralyzed man who could not speak and turned what he intended to say into sentences on a computer screen.

It will take years of additional research, but the study, reported Wednesday, marks an important step toward a day of restoring more natural communication for people who cannot speak due to injury or illness.

“Most of us take for granted how easily we communicate through speech,” said Dr. Edward Chang, a neurosurgeon at the University of California, San Francisco, who led the work. “It is exciting to think that we are at the beginning of a new chapter, a new field” to facilitate the destruction of patients who have lost that ability.

Today, people who cannot speak or write due to paralysis have very limited ways of communicating. For example, the man in the experiment, who was not identified to protect his privacy, uses a pointer attached to a baseball cap that allows him to move his head to touch words or letters on a screen. Other devices can receive patients’s eye movements. But it is a disappointingly slow and limited replacement of the word.

Listening to brain signals to work around an inability is a hot field. In recent years, experiments with mind-controlled prosthetics have allowed paralyzed people to shake hands or drink a drink using a robotic arm – they imagine moving and those brain signals are transmitted through a computer to the artificial limb.