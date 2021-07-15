Global COVID-19 deaths rising again





In its weekly pandemic view, the World Health Organization (WHO) said deaths from COVID-19 are rising again after falling by 9 weeks, with the sharpest suckers in Africa and Southeast Asia. Deaths are often a residual marker of COVID-19 and global disease last week increased by 10% compared to last week, marking the fourth consecutive weekly increase. Without concluding the latest COVID-19 survey in the world, several countries from different regions today reported new daily increases in cases. Delta in more than 100 countries Cases increased in all regions of the world except the Americas, the WHO said in the only ones situation report. Most of the increase is driven by the most transmissible Delta variant (1617.2), which was discovered in 15 other countries last week, bringing the total to 111. The five countries that reported the most cases last week include Brazil, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Colombia. Some of the nations that reported the steepest rises last week include Zimbabwe (72%), Tunisia (47%), Indonesia (44%), United States (38%), Iran (38%), Bangladesh (35%) ), The United Kingdom (30%), Iraq (29%), Malaysia (24%) and Japan (22%). IN conference today with officials from the WHO Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), its director, Carissa Etienne, MBBS, said although cases generally fell in the Americas region last week, some countries including the United States are experiencing revivals. She said cases are rising again in Argentina and are reaching record levels in Colombia, where the capacity of the intensive care unit (ICU) is at 98%, raising concerns about the health system’s ability to cope. Etienne said the unrest in countries such as Colombia, Brazil and now Cuba is partly fueled by the effects of the pandemic. She called on countries to continue to donate vaccines, noting that countries vary greatly in their coverage, ranging from less than 1% in Guatemala and Honduras to nearly half the population in countries such as Chile, Uruguay, the United States. United States and Canada. Etienne also pressured countries to increase their oversight, especially when vaccine coverage is low. Highest daily points in some places Just days after leading 40,000 daily cases, Indonesia’s growth continued to accelerate, rising 54,517 rastet. The country’s health minister said the Delta variant was found in 11 areas outside the most urban Java island, raising concerns about health capacity in the less populated areas, according to Reuters. Other Asian countries reporting new daily record growth include Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Also, South Korean cases reached a new record high, as health officials expanded distancing measures from the Seoul area to most of the country, according to Reuters. In Japan, the city of Tokyo, where the Olympics start in about a week, reported a new daily high of 1,149 cases, peaking at its fourth wave, according to Asahi Shimbun, a newspaper based in Japan. Somewhere else, Iraq reported a new high daily record of 9,635 cases, and Russia today reported a record 786 deaths, along with 23,827 more cases. More global titles In Singapore, the discovery of a COVID-19 case on a cruise caused 3,000 passengers and crew members to be locked in their rooms before the ship docked today, allowing people to start leaving, according to Reuters. The person who tested positive is a close contact of someone on earth who got the virus.

The WHO Emergency Committee for COVID-19 is meeting today for the eighth time to discuss recent developments. The group meets every 3 months, or more often as needed. They are likely to say that the situation still requires a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and may uproot some of their health recommendations.

European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control today weighed in on the use of vaccines, stressing the importance of supplementing the recommended dose sources as countries face rising waves of the Delta variant. Regarding “mixing and matching” strategies, the groups said there is not enough data to make a clear recommendation, although early signals from some countries suggest a satisfactory immune response and no security concerns. They also said it was too early to confirm if and when booster doses might be needed.

The global total today rose to 187,802,240 cases, along with at least 4,048,653 deaths, according to New York Times tracer.

