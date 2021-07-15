Plans to upgrade the NHS Covid app to make alerts less sensitive and avoid mass disruption in people’s lives will not be unveiled for weeks, a cabinet minister has said.

Top government figures are trying to avoid mass deletion of the app notifying users if they have been identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.

Robert Jenrick, secretary of communities, said the government had accepted the necessary adjustment technology.

Importers, it is important that we have the application, to take it seriously and that when we receive those messages, to act accordingly, he told LBC radio on Thursday. But they would think further about what a proportional answer is.

The government will set out its plans in the coming weeks, so I will not anticipate them.

The warning is based on an algorithm that uses Bluetooth to track those who have been within 2 meters of someone with the disease for 15 minutes or more, but also check-in information at places, including bars and restaurants.

A total of 520,194 alerts were sent to app users in the UK during the week to 7 July, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. That’s up from 466 last week’s 356,677 increase and is the highest weekly figure since the data was first published in January.

Some MPs have complained that ping is very sensitive and constantly forces into isolation healthy and low-risk workers, who they think should otherwise be able to escape quarantine by being tested every day, instead.

Such a trial was in effect several months ago, but its results have not yet been published. They are thought to have been delayed in part by the resignation of health secretary Matt Hancock, who was replaced by Sajid Javid in late June.

Fear has grown that the app is becoming increasingly outdated, given 19% of adults reported in a recent Savanta ComRes survey that they had it but have since deleted it, and another 20% of who still have the application said they would do so after July 19 the date most of the restrictions should be removed.

Reports said that due to ping, some NHS hospitals are reporting staff shortages of up to 25%, the UK’s largest car factory has 700 freelancers and bus and train services are often canceled or delayed because drivers were is said to isolate.

An increasing number of school students are being forced to isolate themselves, due to the bubble system which means they are forced not to come to class if two group members test positive, wreaking havoc on parents who then should take care of them at home or arrange childcare.

Recent statistics show that 11.2% of students in England have been in isolation since July 8, an increase of 8.5% last week and 5.1% the previous one.

Jenrick hinted that the more proportionate approach is likely to be introduced only to those who have both Covid vaccines, as part of governments that further harass people to be completely inoculated.

But Labor leader Keir Starmer raised concerns, comparing the change in the app’s alarm algorithm to removing batteries from the smoke alarm.

Six working mayors come together to call for mandatory mask worn on public transport video

He previously told the Guardian: “It is so clear that we are weakening the defense we have and if the consequence of the prime minister’s decision is that people are deleting the NHS app, or the app is weakening, then this is a pretty good indication that the prime minister’s decision is wrong.

Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Insurance Agency, told MPs last week: We have some work in progress at the moment because it is entirely possible to tune the application to ensure it is risk-appropriate .

When the app went live, we know it was extremely successful, but it was used in a world where we had no vaccines. So working through what it means to have a vaccinated population using the app is something we are actively doing right now.