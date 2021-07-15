Flooding kills at least 22 in Western Europe





BERLIN Heavy overnight floods in West Germany and Belgium have killed at least 22 people, with dozens more missing and even more trapped on their roofs as major storms flooded towns and cities across western Europe. Rapidly moving water from swollen rivers rose through towns and villages in three western German states, leading to the deaths of at least 20 people, authorities there said on Thursday. In Belgium, at least two people were killed by severe flooding and the army was sent to help with the recovery efforts. The storms also hit neighboring Switzerland and the Netherlands. We do not have an exact number of dead, but we can say that we have many people who have become victims of this flood, said Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia who is running to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany in national elections on 26 September. reporters on Thursday. Many people lost everything they owned after mud poured into their homes, said Mr Laschet, who interrupted a campaign stop in Bavaria to visit Hagen, one of the worst-hit areas in the state.

The floods in the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were among the worst in decades, after several days of steady rain. Parts of the highway were closed due to flooding and Germany’s main railway provider, Deutsche Bahn, urged passengers to cancel all trips to the affected region. It’s a disaster, said Malu Dryer, governor of Rhineland-Palatinate. We have the dead, the missing and many who are still in danger. Authorities in the district of Euskirchen, south of Dsseldorf, said at least eight people were known to have died in the area. Many others were still being rescued, though some villages remained inaccessible. Ms Merkel, who is visiting Washington, expressed shock at the loss of life and the extent of the damage caused by the storms. My sympathies are addressed to the families of the dead and missing, the chancellor said through her spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, on Thursday. Jrgen Pfhler, the district commissioner of the states in the Aberweiler region, described the situation as very serious. He urged residents to stay in their homes and make their way to higher levels if possible while waiting for help.

Hundreds of firefighters worked all night to evacuate people trapped. Two died while trying to rescue people in Altena, North Rhine-Westphalia, police said.

Water continues to flow down to the knees in the streets, parked cars are thrown away and garbage and rubbish are being piled aside, Alexander Bange, the district spokesman for the Mrkische region of North Rhine-Westphalia, told the German news agency Alexander Bange. DPA It’s really really depressing here, he said, adding, The only good thing is that it stopped raining last night. Six houses in the town of Schuld in the Eifel region collapsed after hours of heavy rainwater drained sewer systems and caused rivers and streams to burst their banks, authorities said. Several other homes were evacuated for fear of collapsing and police received calls that dozens of people were missing. Images from the Rhineland-Palatinate showed villages submerged in misty and misty water. Dozens of communities were left without power, while some villages were completely cut off, police said. Mobile phone networks were also disabled.

Authorities asked residents to upload photos and videos to storm efforts to find people reported missing.

In the city of Wuppertal, mermaids appeared immediately after midnight to warn people living near the Wupper River to evacuate. Most of the city remained closed early Thursday as hundreds of firefighters worked to rescue stranded people. Neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands also experienced significant flooding as the weather system made its way across the region. In Belgium, at least two people were reported to have died in Lige Province as a result of the flood, according to the Belgian public broadcaster, RTBF. Belgian defense force said it had deployed helicopters and personnel to assist local authorities in rescue and recovery efforts. In the Netherlands, soldiers were deployed to assist evacuations in the province of Limburg, where at least one nursing home had to be cleaned, according to the Dutch news press NU.nl. Heavy rain in Switzerland swept the weather service across the country warn on Thursday that the flood will worsen in the coming days. He said there was a high risk of flooding in Lake Biel, Lake Thun and Lake Lucerne, and noted the potential for landslides. Megan Specia contributed to reporting.

