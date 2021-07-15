Opinion | Without the Covid Vaccine, the Developing World Is a Tinder Box

South Africa has been a very fragile nation for a very long time a country of ongoing economic war and startling inequality, intolerable violence and racial anus that still lurks beneath any national controversy. (Sounds familiar?) But until this week I had never seriously entertained the idea that the place could suddenly collapse. As was evident in the bloodless surrender of the country by racist rule, troubled as it has been, there was a fundamental social stability encompassing the South African society that I believed it would sustain.

But now it looks like something key has been lost. the coronavirus may have dealt with South Africa a blow that even AIDS could not defeat, leading my country of birth to the path of madness, a society falling into the abyss.

The possibility of such a collapse terrifies me not only as a native of South Africa, but as an American. Thanks to mass vaccination, its beginning to feel like breakfast in rich parts of the world, despite the social and political shifts that the virus has created in the United States. But on most of the planet it is still dark night.

What is happening in South Africa is different from what is happening in Haiti, whose president was assassinated last week; or in Cuba, where thousands took to the streets in protest of rising poverty and state indifference; or in Colombia, Brazil, Lebanon and other places where protests and riots have erupted in recent months. However, there is an obvious common thread that suggests a systematic failure, a pandemic that refuses to tame is destroying societies. The coronavirus has plunged the economy, impoverished social, medical and security services, undermined trust and created opportunities for rampant violence and political persecution. And in the absence of effective vaccination programs, there is no room for hope.

These are fragile countries with many fundamental weaknesses, said Masood Ahmed, president of the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit that aims to reduce poverty in developing countries. This is something to worry about as the months go by, you will see many more places where levels of trust and tolerance will start to weaken.