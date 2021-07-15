NASA withdraws on latest Viking S-3 flight





On July 13, NASA’s Glenn Research Center bid farewell to the Lockheed S-3B Viking as the N601NA aircraft took off from the Center base at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It was headed to California, where it will be on display at the San Diego Aerospace Museum. As the U.S. Navy withdrew its Viking fleet, NASA purchased four S-3Bs from 2004. Of these, the N601NA tail number (former military BuNo. 160607) was used almost daily in a variety of research programs. Following its acquisition by the US Navy, it was deployed through a conversion program in 2006 that removed all military equipment and installed civil aircraft, GPS, shelves for research equipment in the former bay of weapons, and satellite communications systems. One of his most important projects was to help establish communication standards that could be applied by the FAA to unmanned aerial vehicle systems operating in U.S. airspace. “This old aircraft has been a big part of the future launch of aviation,” said Mike Jarrell, head of NASA’s Command and Control Project. “S-3B has been a perfect match for our research. There is a nice flat end where we can mount a variety of antennas; flies steadily and runs low and slow so we can communicate with ground stations. ” During his career at NASA, the S-3B conducted research flights over any type of terrain encountered in U.S. national airspace, including mountains, hills, over water, plains, and deserts. The results provided NASA, the FAA and commercial partners with a way to provide secure, reliable command and control radios used for ground-based communication in unmanned aerial vehicle systems. Another important mission for the Vikings was to monitor the growth of algae blooms in Lake Erie, using hyperspectral sensors. Despite the usefulness of the aircraft, it became increasingly difficult and costly to rely on. “This was the last S-3B to fly anywhere in the world,” said Jim Demers, Glenn’s flight operations manager. “It used to be a workhorse for NASA, but we just can no longer source its unique parts.” Lockheed first flew the S-3A Viking prototype on January 21, 1972. The type became the anti-submarine fighter aircraft transported by the U.S. Navy, entering service in February 1974 to replace the Grumman S-2 Tracker. Production reached 188. Over 100 were later upgraded to the S-3B standard with improved equipment and the ability to hold the AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile. Others were modified in small numbers such as the ES-3A electronic surveillance platform and carrier aircraft on board the US-3A carrier. With the end of the Cold War and the subsequent reduction of the submarine threat, the S-3B fleet was re-loaded with anti-surface warfare, surveillance, ground attack, deception and refueling in flight. The S-3B was withdrawn from the Navy service in January 2009, but three aircraft were retained for use as control aircraft at the Pacific Missile Testing Range off the coast of California. They were stationed at NAS Point Mugu with the VX-30 before retiring in January 2016, leaving NASA Glenn as the last remaining operator.

