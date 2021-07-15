Authoritarianism thrives as the world struggles with the pandemic

LONDON – Here are some of what happened while the world was distracted by the coronavirus: Hungary banned public description of homosexuality. China closes Hong Kong’s latest pro-democracy newspaper. The Brazilian government exalted the dictatorship. And Belarus hijacked a passenger plane to arrest a journalist.

COVID-19 has absorbed the energies of the world and countries isolated from each other, which may have accelerated the procrastination of authoritarianism and extremism across the globe, some researchers and activists believe.

COVID is a dream opportunity for dictators, said Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American human rights lawyer who has been indicted on charges including treason in the ostensibly democratic nation of Southeast Asia, where Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for more for three decades.

Human Rights Watch accuses the Cambodian government of using the pandemic as a cover to imprison political opponents without due process. The results have been sued and face massive trials.

When it comes to government opposition, the fear of COVID, in and of itself as a political weapon, has limited movement substantially for a rally or movement to take shape, Seng said.

The biggest global public health emergency in a century has given power to government authorities and limited the lives of billions of people.

Luke Cooper, a researcher at the London School of Economics and author of the book Contaminating Authority, said the vast economic, health and social resources poured into the fight against the pandemic mean that the state has returned as a force to manage society and offer public goods.

Restrictions on civil liberties or political opponents have increased during the pandemic on several continents.

For a decade in Hungary, conservative nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has restricted freedom of the media and judiciary, criticized multiculturalism and attacked Muslim migrants as a threat to Europe’s Christian identity.

During the pandemic, the Orbans government passed a bill on emergency powers that allows it to implement resolutions without parliamentary approval – indeed a license to govern by decree. In June, he passed a law banning content sharing that portrays homosexuality or sex change with anyone under 18 years old. The government claims the aim is to protect children from pedophiles, but effectively banned the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and the media.

Poland’s conservative government has renounced the rights of women and gay people. A ruling last year by a government-controlled court that imposed an almost complete ban on abortion sparked a wave of protests that challenged a ban on mass rallies during the outbreak of the virus.

In India, the world’s largest democracy, populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administrations’ response to a brutal pandemic wave that swept the country in April and May. His government has arrested journalists and ordered Twitter to remove posts criticizing its handling of the blast after introducing comprehensive regulations that give it more power over police content online.

Even before the pandemic, Modis Bharatiya Janata, the ruling Hindu nationalist party, was accused by opponents of destroying dissent and introducing policies aimed at reshaping a multi-religious democracy in a Hindu nation that discriminates against Muslims and other minorities.

In Russia, the government of President Vladimir Putin has used the pandemic as its latest excuse to arrest opposition figures. Aides to jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny have come under house arrest and allegations that mass protests against his arrest violated regulations for mass rallies.

In neighboring Belarus, authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his iron control in power for a quarter of a century by winning an election in August 2020 that the opposition – and many Western countries – said were rigged. Large protests that erupted were met with tear gas, rubber bullets and mass arrests.

Then, in May, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk after the crew was told of an alleged threat. Opposition journalist Raman Pratasevic, a passenger, was picked up from the plane along with his girlfriend and arrested.

Western nations have called the forced deviation a brazen kidnapping and harsh sanctions on Belarus, but they seem unlikely to push Lukashenko to change his ways and underscore the weakness of democracies in tackling hardline regimes. Hungary’s acts have drawn sharp words from other European Union leaders, but the 27-nation bloc has no unified response to restrictive regimes such as those in Hungary or Poland.

Even before COVID-19 came, extremism was on the march.

Over the past 15 years, authoritarian policies have been repeated around the world, Cooper said. Democracy feels very fragile. “Democracy does not have a clear vision of what it is trying to do in the 21st century.”

The 2008 global financial crisis, which saw governments pour billions into harassing banks, shook confidence in the Western world order. And the years of recession and the austerity measures that followed increased populism in Europe and North America.

In China, authorities saw the 2008 economic crash as evidence that they, and not the world’s democracies, were on the right track.

Historian Rana Mitter, director of the University of China Oxford University, said the crisis convinced the Chinese communist government that the West no longer had lessons to teach them. Since then, Beijing has increasingly pulled China’s economic muscles abroad while hitting the opposition within its borders.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uighurs have been locked up in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang province, where activists and former detainees accuse authorities of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture. Instead, Beijing characterizes the camps as centers of vocational training.

Beijing has also tightened control over Hong Kong, stifling dissent in the former British colony. Protesters, publishers and critical journalists in Beijing have been jailed, and the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, stopped publishing in June following the arrest of its editors and top executives.

When the coronavirus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan, authorities responded decisively – albeit far from transparently – with draconian blockades that took control of the virus.

Mitter said the pandemic has cemented a view – among many ordinary Chinese as well as country leaders – that something had gone very wrong about the way the democratic world had dealt with the virus, and something had gone well in China.

This is now being used a lot as a lesson, not only for the pandemic, but for the virtues of the Chinas system compared to the systems of liberal countries, he said.

Last year, curfew and travel restrictions also became commonplace across Europe. People in France needed to show a signed statement to travel more than 1 kilometer (just over half a mile) from home. And the British were forbidden by law to go on holiday abroad, while some present at a London vigil for a murdered woman were arrested for illegal gatherings.

British lawmakers have expressed concern about the area of ​​emergency powers of Conservative governments, many passed without debate in Parliament.

Since March 2020, the government has introduced a large volume of new legislation, most of it transforming daily life and introducing unprecedented restrictions on routine activities, said Ann Taylor, an opposition Labor Party politician. who chairs the Constitutional Committee of the House of Lords. However, parliamentary oversight of these important political decisions has been extremely limited.

Politicians and intelligence agencies in the West have also warned of the threat posed by coronavirus conspiracy theories that join existing extremist narratives. Many countries have seen massive anti-blockade, anti-mask, anti-vaccine protests, followed by a mix of far-right, far-left and various conspirators.

The British government has warned extremists who use the crisis to sow division and undermine the social structure of our country, with various hate groups blaming Muslims, Jews and 5G phone technology for the pandemic.

But there are signs of retaliation. The pandemic has also boosted confidence in scientists and spurred demands for more accountable political leadership.

In Hungary, which has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in the world, there is growing opposition to both government pandemic policies and its wider authoritarian push, and thousands have taken to the streets in support for academic freedom and LGBT rights. With the election in 2022, a six-party coalition of the opposition has joined forces in a bid to oust the Orbans Fidesz party.

Extremism and resistance can be seen in Brazil, where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed nostalgia for the country’s two-decade military dictatorship and last year took part in protests against the country’s courts and Congress. He dismissed the virus as a small flu, cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines, and opposed social and economic constraints.

Renato Meirelles, director of the Brazilian polling company Locomotive Institute, said authoritarianism had advanced through a strategy of fake news and attacks on factual truth. The next step will be to question electronic voting and, as such, the outcome of the next election, he said.

Bolsonaro has so far been scrutinized by Brazilian institutions, particularly the Supreme Court, which barred him from preventing states and cities from enforcing restrictions to curb COVID-19 and has ordered an investigation into the pandemic response of governments. And protests have finally spread to the streets. Twice over the past month, demonstrators marched in dozens of cities across the country.

I am here to fight for the rights of those in need, for the rights of my children, for my right to live, to get vaccinated for everyone, said Claudia Maria, a protester in Rio de Janeiro.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has stepped down from Donald Trump’s populism, but a Republican Party radicalized by supporters of former presidents has every chance of regaining power.

Cooper, of the LSE, said the authoritarian tide was unlikely to recede any time soon.

This is a struggle between democracy and authoritarianism that will last for decades, he said.

Associated Press writers Jim Heintz in Moscow, Justin Spike in Budapest, David Biller in Rio de Janeiro, Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed.