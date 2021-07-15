Top-selling author Paulette Jiles to discuss ‘News of the World’ on July 27 with Gail Borden





On Tuesday, July 27, the Gail Borden One Book, One Public Library Community initiative will present “A Conversation with Paulette Jiles,” the best-selling author of “News of the World” at 7 p.m. The book was selected for the first One Book, One Community Library program running through August. Registration for the online discussion can be found atgailborden.info. Jiles will talk about the research and history she delved into for the book, from Civil War in 19th Century Texas Culture to the topic of captives held by the Kiowa and Comanche tribes. She will share the stories behind the creation and development of her glamorous characters in “News of the World”, a National Book Award Finalist. Her novels include “Enemy Women”, “Stormy Weather” and “Lightning Color”. Released as a film starring Tom Hanks last year, “News of the World,” which can be borrowed from the library in a variety of formats, features Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd. He is an elderly widow who travels from town to town in north Texas in 1870 to read the news to eager audiences. Kidd’s world changes when the U.S. Army offers her $ 50 to turn a decade into her family. Johanna was taken from her family and raised by Kiowa attackers. She cannot speak English and comes from a culture unknown to the captain. Captain and Johanna must travel 400 miles through a dangerous place. Several programs are planned throughout the summer to enrich the reading experience and provide opportunities for readers in the community to discuss the book. On Tuesday, August 3, local historian Jerry Turnquist will present “News of the World in Elgin” from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Meadows Community Hall at the main library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Join in a community movie screening from 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday, August 24th. Registration is required as landing places are limited. Two personal discussions and a virtual book will be offered over the next month; recording is required for all book discussions. Readers, from high school age to adults, are invited to personal book discussions from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24, at the South Elgin Branch Hoffer Hall; or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in the Grove Room of the main library. A virtual program, especially for widows and widowers, will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, August 17th. For information on One Book, One Community and News of the World, visit gailborden.info/onebook.

