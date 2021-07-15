New evidence of disturbing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children intercepted while crossing the Mediterranean and forcibly returned to detention centers in Libya, underscores the dire consequences of Europe’s cooperation with Libya on migration and control of the border, Amnesty International said in a report published today.

‘No one will look for you’: He was forcibly returned from the sea to abusive detention in Libya documents how decades of violations against refugees and migrants continued unabated in Libyan detention centers during the first six months of 2021 despite repeated promises to address them.

The report also found that by the end of 2020 the Libyan Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM), an interior ministry department, had legitimized the abuse by integrating two new detention centers under its structure where hundreds of refugees and migrants were forcibly disappeared in previous years by militias. At a recently rebranded center, survivors said guards raped women and subjected them to sexual violence including forcing them to have sex in exchange for food or their freedom.

This horrific report sheds new light on the suffering of people intercepted at sea and returned to Libya, where they are immediately placed in arbitrary detention and systematically subjected to torture, sexual violence, forced labor and other exploitation without being fully punished. Meanwhile, the Libyan authorities have rewarded those suspected of committing such violations with positions of power and higher ranks, which means that we risk seeing the same horrors reproduced again and again. Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.



The report also highlights the continuing cooperation of European states that have shamefully continued to assist the Libyan Coast Guard in capturing people at sea and forcibly returning them to the detention landscape in Libya, despite knowing full well the horrors they will endure.

Amnesty International is calling on European countries to end cooperation on migration and border control with Libya. This week the Italys parliament will debate the continuation of their provision of military support and resources to the Libyan Coast Guard.

The report details the experiences of 53 refugees and migrants previously detained in the center mainly under the control of DCIM, 49 of whom were detained directly after their interceptions at sea.

Libyan authorities have vowed to close abusive DCIM centers, but similar breach patterns have been reproduced in the newly opened or reopened centers. In an illustration of ingrained impunity, informal captivity sites originally run by non-DCIM-affiliated militias have been legitimized and integrated into DCIM. By 2020, hundreds of people landed in Libya had been forcibly disappeared in an informal country, then controlled by a militia. Since then, Libyan authorities have integrated the site into DCIM, renamed it the Tripoli Collection and Return Center, better known as Al-Mabani, and also headed the former director and other staff of the now-closed Tajoura DCIM center. Tajoura, who was known for torture and other ill-treatment, was ordered to close in August 2019, a month after airstrikes that killed at least 53 detainees.

Persistent abuse in detention centers in Libya

In the first half of 2021, more than 7,000 people eavesdropped on the sea were forcibly returned to Al-Mabani. The detainees held there told Amnesty International that they faced torture and ill-treatment, cruel and inhumane conditions of detention, extortion and forced labor. Some also reported being subjected to invasive, humiliating and violent controls.

The Tripoli Shara al-Zawiya Center is a structure which was also previously run by non-aligned militias and was recently integrated under DCIM and assigned to people in vulnerable situations. Former inmates there said guards raped women and some were forced to have sex in exchange for their release or for necessities like clean water. Grace said she had been severely beaten for refusing to comply with such a request: I told her [the guard] no He used a gun to turn me back. He used a leather shoe for her [kick] me from the waist

Two young women in this institution tried to commit suicide as a result of such abuse.

The three women also said two babies detained with their mothers after an attempt to cross the sea had died in early 2021 after guards refused to transfer them to hospital for critical medical treatment.

Amnesty International reports similar documents on human rights abuses, including severe beatings, sexual violence, extortion, forced labor and inhumane conditions at all seven DCIM centers in Libya. At the Abu Issa center in the city of al-Zawiya, detainees reported being deprived of nutritious food until starvation.

In Al-Mabani and two other DCIM centers, Amnesty International documented the unlawful use of lethal force when guards and other gunmen opened fire on detainees, causing death and injuries.

The entire network of Libyan migration detention centers is fundamentally broken and needs to be dismantled. The Libyan authorities must close all migration detention institutions immediately and stop the detention of refugees and migrants. Diana Eltahawy



Libyan life-threatening rescue missions

Between January and June 2021, EU-backed Libyan coastguards captured about 15,000 people at sea and sent them back to Libya more than throughout 2020 during what they describe as rescue missions.

People interviewed by Amnesty International repeatedly described the behavior of the Libyan Coast Guard as negligent and abusive. Survivors describe how the Libyan Coast Guard deliberately damaged their ships, in some cases causing them to drown, causing refugees and migrants to drown on at least two occasions. An eyewitness said after Libyan Coast Guard caused the dinghy to capsize, they filmed the incident with their phones instead of rescuing survivors. Over 700 refugees and migrants drowned along the central Mediterranean route in the first six months of 2021.

Refugees and migrants told Amnesty International that as they tried to cross the sea, they often saw planes overhead or nearby boats offering no assistance before the Libyan Coast Guard arrived.

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard agency, has been conducting air surveillance over the Mediterranean to identify refugee and migrant ships at sea and has operated a drone on this route since May 2021. European fleets have largely abandoned the central Mediterranean to avoid the obligation to rescue refugee and migrant ships in distress.

Italy and other EU member states have also continued to provide material assistance, including speedboats, to the Libyan Coast Guard and are working to establish a naval coordination center in the port of Tripoli, mainly funded by the Trust Fund of EU for Africa.

Despite overwhelming evidence of reckless, negligent and illegal behavior by Libyan coastguards at sea and systematic violations in detention centers after landing, European partners have continued to support the Libyan Coast Guard to forcefully turn people into abuses they had fled to Libya, said Diana Eltahawy.

The time has passed for European countries to accept the unprotected consequences of their actions. They should suspend cooperation on migration and border control with Libya and instead open the necessary urgent security routes for the thousands in need of protection currently stranded there.

************************************

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: [email protected] or call +44 20 7413 5566