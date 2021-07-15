Hitting the ‘brick wall’, Grand Falls-Windsor City closes its united workers

After months of negotiations that failed to produce a deal, the City of Grand Falls-Windsor has blocked the combined workforce.

The blockade went into effect 5 Thursday after Newfoundland central town issued a press release Wednesday evening with the mayor saying the union had a “full willingness to co-operate” on a new collective agreement.

Mayor Barry Manuel said the city made the move after it appeared nearly 100 united workers of the Canadian Union of Local Public Employees 1349 would not go on strike, although 99 percent voted in favor of the strike action on July 6th.

“I just believe the optics, obviously, would look better if they didn’t hit and if we closed them,” Manuel told CBC Radio Newfoundland Breakfast on Thursday.

CUPE national team representative Ed White told CBC News he was not available for an interview Thursday morning.

The previous agreement between the city and the workers who take care of everything, from the playgrounds to the implementation of the municipality to the administration, expired on December 31st. Manuel said negotiations for a new one began in October but quickly reached a stalemate.

“From the beginning, we came across a brick wall,” he said.

The road block benefits

The main road block, according to Manuel, is focused on the workers ’medical plan. Under the old collective agreement, the city pays 100 percent of workers’ insurance premiums. Manuel said this is “unheard of” as most other municipalities and the provincial government pay only 50 per cent.

Manuel said insurance increases are growing and the city wants workers to pay for those increases. He also said the old agreement requires management and unions to agree on things like vacancies, job postings and final job descriptions, powers that often rest solely with management.

“It just is not working as it is now. We have encountered a number of problems with it. And we want to get the rights we need to have as management because we want to be able to find efficiency for the citizens,” Manuel said.

The city is in good financial condition, he said, but these issues have “major financial implications” for its future.

Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel says he cannot guarantee there will be no service interruptions during the blockade. (Chris Ensing / CBC)

Possible service interruptions

The blockade means that a small group of managers, along with contractors, will be responsible for keeping the city running.

In a public consultation for its residents, the city said essential services like garbage collection and recycling will continue, but some other services will be discontinued. All playgrounds are closed except for two, and the city hall itself is closed to the public with services such as tax collection moving only by phone.

“Hopefully things will continue to go normally, but obviously, we’re not sure. This is a fluid situation to see how things go, so we certainly can not guarantee it,” Manuel said.

He said the city is ready to resume talks with the union.

