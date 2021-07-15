International
Hitting the ‘brick wall’, Grand Falls-Windsor City closes its united workers
After months of negotiations that failed to produce a deal, the City of Grand Falls-Windsor has blocked the combined workforce.
The blockade went into effect 5 Thursday after Newfoundland central town issued a press release Wednesday evening with the mayor saying the union had a “full willingness to co-operate” on a new collective agreement.
Mayor Barry Manuel said the city made the move after it appeared nearly 100 united workers of the Canadian Union of Local Public Employees 1349 would not go on strike, although 99 percent voted in favor of the strike action on July 6th.
“I just believe the optics, obviously, would look better if they didn’t hit and if we closed them,” Manuel told CBC Radio Newfoundland Breakfast on Thursday.
CUPE national team representative Ed White told CBC News he was not available for an interview Thursday morning.
The previous agreement between the city and the workers who take care of everything, from the playgrounds to the implementation of the municipality to the administration, expired on December 31st. Manuel said negotiations for a new one began in October but quickly reached a stalemate.
“From the beginning, we came across a brick wall,” he said.
The road block benefits
The main road block, according to Manuel, is focused on the workers ’medical plan. Under the old collective agreement, the city pays 100 percent of workers’ insurance premiums. Manuel said this is “unheard of” as most other municipalities and the provincial government pay only 50 per cent.
Manuel said insurance increases are growing and the city wants workers to pay for those increases. He also said the old agreement requires management and unions to agree on things like vacancies, job postings and final job descriptions, powers that often rest solely with management.
“It just is not working as it is now. We have encountered a number of problems with it. And we want to get the rights we need to have as management because we want to be able to find efficiency for the citizens,” Manuel said.
The city is in good financial condition, he said, but these issues have “major financial implications” for its future.
Possible service interruptions
The blockade means that a small group of managers, along with contractors, will be responsible for keeping the city running.
In a public consultation for its residents, the city said essential services like garbage collection and recycling will continue, but some other services will be discontinued. All playgrounds are closed except for two, and the city hall itself is closed to the public with services such as tax collection moving only by phone.
“Hopefully things will continue to go normally, but obviously, we’re not sure. This is a fluid situation to see how things go, so we certainly can not guarantee it,” Manuel said.
He said the city is ready to resume talks with the union.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/grand-falls-windsor-lockout-1.6103453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]