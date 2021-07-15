At least 6 dead in Germany as heavy flooding hit Europe





Two firefighters are among the dead in Germany after floods in the western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse. Dozens of people remained trapped on the roofs of houses.

“In some areas we have not seen so much rainfall in 100 years,” Andreas Friedrich, a spokesman for the German Weather Service (DWD), told CNN. He added that “in some areas we have seen more than double the amount of rainfall that has caused floods and unfortunately some construction structures have collapsed.”

The North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland regions were worst affected, Friedrich added.

Across the border in Belgium, local media reported at least two flood deaths there but CNN has not been able to confirm those reports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday: “My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and with those who have lost their homes. “The EU is ready to help. Affected countries can call the EU Civil Protection Mechanism,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. The German military said in a tweet on Thursday that it had deployed personnel to some of the most affected areas of the country. In the western city of Koblenz, four people died and about 50 people were trapped on the roofs of their homes waiting to be rescued, police spokesman Ulrich Sopart told CNN. Police said two firefighters died – one in Sauerland, northeast of the city of Bonn, and the other in North-Rhine Westphalia, the country’s most populous region. A state of emergency was declared in Hagen – a city of 180,000 in North Rhine-Westphalia – after the Volme River burst its banks. Transportation was suspended on the Rhine River, one of Germany’s longest and most important industrial transport arteries, according to NTV news. Friedrich said the rains were caused by a mixture of colder and warmer rainfall. “He came from France earlier in the week to Germany and has been sitting over Germany for the last 48 hours,” he said. For now we predict that the worst of the torrential rains is over, although the heaviest rain is expected in Southwest Germany upstream of the Rhine [Thursday] and on Friday, “the DWD spokesman added.

