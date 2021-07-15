Cocaine disguised as coal worth up to $ 41 million seized by police

The drugs were found inside two shipping containers from South America that arrived in the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, as part of what Irish investigators believe was an attempt to import up to half a tonne of cocaine into Ireland, according to a press release from The Sochna Guard, Ireland’s national police and security service, published Wednesday.

Inside the containers were 2,000 sacks of coal. Thanks to the use of an X-ray scanner and police holiday dogs, some of the bags were found to contain cocaine.

Legal Science Ireland (FSI) later confirmed that cocaine was present, but “it will take several days and maybe even longer for the FSI to extract cocaine from the product inside which it is hidden,” the press release said.

If the full shipment of cocaine is detected, it could have a road value of up to 35m euros ($ 41.5m), police said.