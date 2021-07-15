International
Construction noise keeping you up at night? 2 Toronto councilors want the province to destroy it
It has been more than a year since the province extended working hours on construction sites in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and now there is a push in Toronto City Hall to change them on behalf of residents who do not tolerate noise .
The council is expected to consider a motion Thursday asking the Ford government to repeal regulations that allowed construction to begin early in the morning and continue later in the night.
“If families are waking up too early and being held too late, it is mainly because of the province,” said Coun.Kristyn Wong-Tam, who pushed the movement forward.
The province announced in April 2020 that core construction projects, such as those in the healthcare sector, would be able to operate 24 hours a day. The government said the policy would allow for gradual shifts so that workers could physically distance themselves from work to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.
The regulations also changed the rules for noise permits due to construction. In Toronto, the policy extended the time allowed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., any day of the week. This move essentially exceeds city regulations that allow construction noise between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and no Sunday at regular legal breaks.
‘I want to get the hell out of here’
“People are angry,” said Wong-Tam, who represents Ward 13, Toronto Center, an area where there has been a lot of construction. She says the constant noise is detrimental to the mental health of residents, especially during the pandemic.
“People have reached a boiling point because they have nowhere to go.”
Chris Conrad, who lives in an apartment building near Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street, says she has lost sleep due to noise outside her apartment since the province extended the rules.
LOOK | Construction noise outside Chris Conrad’s apartment in Esplanade:
“It makes me feel like I want to get the hell out of here,” she said as the barracks from a nearby construction site nearly drowned out her voice.
“I mean, okay, we’re downtown. It ‘s going to be noisy, but I do not think it should be that noisy all the time.”
Conrad says it even got worse, like many others during the pandemic, she spent most of her time in her apartment.
“When I was at work all the time, I did not notice that much. But now that people have been locked up at home for more than a year … how do people work at home? ? “
Prolonged hours for worker safety, the province says
In a statement, the province says the decision to extend construction hours was to provide flexibility and security for workers during the pandemic.
“Extending construction hours is intended to help give job site managers more flexibility for dizzying shifts, limit the number of people in one place, and take reasonable precautions to keep workers safe and secure.” “Healthy, according to instructions issued by Ontario Chief Prevention Officer for construction sites,” the statement said.
Council. Josh Matlow, who represents Ward 12, Toronto-St. Paul’s, another area with a lot of construction, helped get the provincial regulations repealed. Hethinks Prime Minister is putting the needs of the development industry before the comfort of the residents.
Matlow wants the Ford government to establish more of a balance between the two.
“We are not anti-construction,” Matlow said.
[The city bylaw]”they are simply allowed a few times early in the morning, in the evening, on Sundays and legal holidays for people to catch their breath and be able to have a little peace and quiet during really stressful times.”
The regulation may be extended, councilors are concerned
The regulation is scheduled to expire in the fall, but Wong-Tam and Matlow are not sure it will actually end.
“We are concerned that while there may be a sunset in October for this regulation, they will find a reason or excuse to extend it,” Matlow said.
And Wong-Tam says she’s nervous the province might make the policy permanent, “meaning that although the pandemic is over, this legislation that essentially gives developers unrestricted access to create noise, it can continue forever”.
But the provincial governments in its statement the regulation aims to be a temporary measure.
“The province continues to monitor the situation and may revise these regulations depending on how COVID-19 impacts evolve in Ontario,” the statement reads.
For residents like Conrad, who are still waiting for some peace and quiet can not come fast enough.
“I hope something happens soon. Maybe tonight, so I can sleep.”
