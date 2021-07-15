New evidence of violence in Libyan detention centers as boats turned back | Global development





New evidence of hunger and abuse within migrant detention centers has been collected by migrants within seven institutions across Libya. A report by Amnesty International comes less than a month after Mdecins Sans Frontires announced it was suspending its operations at two centers in Libya due to rising violence against refugees and migrants. Amnesty says there are more than 50 new accounts documenting severe beatings, sexual violence, extortion and forced labor in centers, used to house people who have been forcibly returned after trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean. IN report Launched on Thursday, evidence gathered between January 2020 and June 2021 alleges that guards forced women into sex in exchange for water and shot at detainees, causing death and injury, while at one of the centers, people were said to be hungry. Three women claimed that two babies detained with their mothers had died after guards refused to allow them to go to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Thousands of refugees and migrants are being held in detention centers throughout Libya, which are nominally run by the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) and overseen by the interior ministry. Centers in Libya have been the focus of repeated allegations of violence and abuse by UN bodies, human rights organizations and charities. Libyan authorities have pledged to close abusive DCIM centers, but human rights abuses have continued unabated in the newly opened or reopened centers, Amnesty said. The entire network of Libyan migration detention centers has broken down to its core and needs to be dismantled, said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the region. The Libyan authorities must close all migration detention institutions immediately and stop the detention of refugees and migrants. Despite well-documented abuse, the report added, EU member states continue to support Libya’s coastguards to stop migrants trying to flee safely and return them to Libyan detention centers. Between January and June 2021, Libyan coastguards intercepted about 15,000 people at sea and returned them to Libya during what they called rescue missions, the report claimed. There have been dozens of reports describing the behavior of Libyan Coast Guard as negligent and abusive, with migrants reporting that ships were damaged. In some cases, ships are suspected to have been made to capsize in the central Mediterranean, according to the Migration Institute. more than 700 refugees and migrants sank in the first six months of 2021. Refugees and migrants told Amnesty that they had seen planes overhead or nearby boats not providing assistance before the Libyan Coast Guard arrived. Frontex, the European border agency, has been conducting air surveillance over the Mediterranean to identify refugee and migrant ships and has been operating a drone on the route since May. Frontex has consistently denied any allegations that it did not respond to May calls and has previously said it did everything humanly possible to reach ships in distress. Amnesty said European navies have largely abandoned the central Mediterranean to avoid the need to rescue refugee and migrant ships in distress. Eltahawy said: The time has passed for European states to accept the unprotected consequences of their actions. They should suspend cooperation on migration and border control with Libya and instead pave the way for urgently needed security for the thousands in need of protection currently stranded there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jul/15/fresh-evidence-of-violence-at-libyan-detention-s-as-boats-turned-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos