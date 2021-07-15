Unilever joins COP26 as a Lead Partner





They join SSE, ScottishPower, NatWest Group, National Grid, Sky, Sainsburys, Hitachi, Reckitt, GSK and Microsoft

Businesses that play a key role in climate action by setting science-based objectives to achieve zero net emissions Unilever has been named a Lead Partner for the vital climate change summit, COP26, taking place in Glasgow this November. The owner of brands such as Dove, Knorr, The Vegetarian Butcher and Persil / Omo is the eleventh and final First Partner that will support the delivery of a successful and ambitious COP26. They join SSE, ScottishPower, NatWest Group, National Grid, Sky, Sainsburys, Hitachi, Reckitt, GSK and Microsoft. Through these partnerships, the COP26 Presidency is showing a clear commitment to working with businesses that are taking real steps towards net zero. Unilever is already committed to a science-based target of 1.5 to reduce operating emissions to zero by 2030, through their business strategy, Compass Unilever which also includes achieving net zero emissions in the value chain by 2039. Earlier this year, Unilever adopted the Climate Transition Action Plan before the shareholder vote; the first company of its size to do so voluntarily. Unilever and the UK Government are already working together with other partners to explore hydrogen sustainability as an alternative to natural gas for fuel production plants. Unilever is also a member of the UK Global Resource Initiative Task Force which brings together executives from businesses and environmental groups to reduce the impact of UK supply chains on the world’s forests and other natural ecosystems. Ahead of November, Unilever is using their leadership position as Business Manager COP26 to drive climate ambitions through the global consumer goods sector. The appointed president of COP26, Alok Sharma, said: With just over three months until COP26, I am pleased to welcome Unilever as our First Partner. Tackling climate change is one of the biggest and most urgent challenges we face, and companies like Unilever are demonstrating climate leadership through science-based goals and finding cleaner alternative ways of working. We now have 11 Key Partners for the summit, all of whom are helping us ensure that COP26 is a success. I look forward to working with Unilever and all of our partners as we continue our work ahead of the summit. Unilever CEO Alan Jope said: Without decisive action on a global scale, climate change is the biggest long-term risk to Unilevers’ business, and I know we are not unique in this. Taking decisive action to help address climate change is not only important to humans and the planet, but is also critical to business. Unilever is proud to be a Lead Partner of COP26. We look forward to working with the UK Government and other partners to galvanize ambitious commitments from governments and the private sector, and to inspire and empower people around the world to take action. Together, we can seize the opportunity to build a stronger, greener and more resilient economy.

