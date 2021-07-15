Africa records one million new cases of coronavirus in just one month





NAIROBI, Kenya The coronavirus is sweeping across Africa at a rate never seen before in the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, stressing the severity of a third wave triggered by the spread of the Delta variant. One million Covid infections were reported in Africa last month alone, bringing the total case load to six million, according to the WHO, which prompted rich countries to distribute more doses of vaccine. In a month, this is the fastest growing number of new cases so far in Africa, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, director of health organizations for the continent, at an online press conference. By comparison, it previously took three months to move from four million to five million total cases. The third wave of Africa continues its destructive path, going through another bleak history, said Dr. Moeti.

The situation in at least 18 African countries presents a bleak picture and with limited supplies of vaccines, many nations on the mainland have not been able to contain a new rise in infections. Unlike countries like the United States or Europe, where inoculations are relatively prevalent, the effect of the Delta variant in Africa has seen hospitalizations, while deaths have risen 43 percent in the past week on the continent. The Delta variant has been detected in 21 of the 54 African countries, with Algeria, Malawi and Senegal among the countries experiencing an increase in infections. The revival has prompted several governments to impose new blocking measures, including restricting movement between cities, extending curfews and closing schools. The coronavirus has left already fragile health systems even more strained, overloading doctors and nurses and draining limited oxygen supplies. At least five countries have reported shortages in intensive care beds, including South Africa, which has been hit particularly hard. Hospital admissions have increased to 10 others. A WHO survey of six African countries during the current wave showed that they were producing only one-third of the medical oxygen they needed. Dr. Moeti said monoclonal antibodies, which are recommended for high-risk patients, were out of reach for many Africans.

Even when cases increase, only about one percent of people in Africa are fully immunized. And of the continents’ population of more than one billion, only 52 million have received even one dose of the vaccine, which is only about 1.6 percent of the 3.5 billion vaccinated worldwide, according to the WHO. Dr. Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda, the Minister of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo, urged wealthy nations to increase vaccine donations. Congo, where dozens of lawmakers have died after receiving the virus, has faced a tough wave, with more than 70 per cent of the cases listed being attributed to the Delta variant, Dr Mbanda said on Thursday. The vaccine is the only way to reduce the death rate, he added. Only 2.2 percent of Congo nearly 90 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to a New York Times tracker. On Thursday, WHO officials also pressured richer countries to move away from consideration of reinforcing shots and instead focus on their global responsibilities to ensure fair access to coronavirus vaccines. The pandemic has not ended anywhere, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of organizations. Anna Schaverien contributed to reporting.

