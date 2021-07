Saad Hariri is stepping down as Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, pushing the country toward greater uncertainty

On Thursday, Hariri told reporters that President Michel Aoun had not accepted his latest cabinet formation less than 24 hours after the prime minister submitted the proposal three times. “During the conversation we proposed that the president take more time to think about the proposal, and [Aoun] said it looks like we will not agree, “Hariri told reporters after the 20-minute meeting. “That’s why I left the formation of the government. God help this country,” he added. Ahead of the meeting, Aoun received a joint message from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian urging him to speed up the formation of the government, according to a statement from Aoun’s office. The message was delivered through US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea and French Ambassador Anne Grillo. The Lebanese lira, which has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, fell in value within minutes of the announcement of Hariri’s resignation. the country’s currency has been in free fall since a popular uprising against Lebanon’s ruling elite gripped the country in October 2019. Lebanese state media have also reported that protests have closed many roads in Beirut, including major highways, following the announcement. In the southern city of Tire, some youths have vandalized restaurants and cafes and evicted customers abroad, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Lebanon has not had a government since caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has resigned in the wake of the Beirut port explosion in August 2020 which killed over 200 people and injured thousands. The vacuum has exacerbated a financial loss and a rapid breakdown of the country’s infrastructure, which has seen power outages sometimes exceeding 22 hours a day. Despair and anger Aoun, whose political party controls the country’s largest parliamentary bloc, has been at loggerheads with Hariri over the formation of the cabinet. Political squabbles have sparked feelings of despair and anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite on the streets of Lebanon. Many Lebanese are increasingly frustrated with what is seen as the usual political squabble of business in the face of a growing economic catastrophe. In a December 2020 report, the World Bank called Lebanon’s economic crisis a “deliberate depression” in which government inaction exacerbated the effects of finance crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/15/middleeast/hariri-resigns-lebanon-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos