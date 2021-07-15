Afghan neighbors are cautious as the U.S. searches for the nearest military staging area

U.S. diplomats are escalating an offensive offensive with Central Asian leaders this week as they work to secure a place nearby to respond to any resurgence of foreign militants in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the U.S. military.

But even as top U.S. diplomats head to the region, they are facing more suspicion from Afghanistan’s neighbors of any such security partnership with the United States. This contrasts with 2001, when Central Asian countries made their territory available to US bases, troops and other inflows as the United States responded to the 9/11 attacks planned by al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

There is distrust of the US as a credible long-term partner, after only a partially successful war in Afghanistan and after years of wide-ranging US engagement in the region and globally, former US diplomats say. Ka Rusi, exploding this week that a permanent US military base in its sphere of influence in Central Asia would be unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership, more savvy internationally than it had been in 2001, has been visiting regional capitals and Moscow this summer under diplomatic pressure, offering broad promises that it will pursue regional security, peace and trade, despite its war with the Kabul government.

I mean, I personally can see the value of a US base in Central Asia, but I’m not sure Central Asian countries see that value right now, “said John Herbst, who as US ambassador to Uzbekistan helped regulating military entry into Central Asia in 2001.

Weve taken a toll on our failures in Afghanistan in credibility, Herbst said, after the US neutralized al-Qaeda in Afghanistan but fought in the fight against the fundamentalist Taliban and in trying to strengthen a Kabul-based state. Is it a mortal hit? Certainly not. But it is still a very powerful factor.

The former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which border Afghanistan, saw years of fiery calls for democracy building from the United States, then saw President Barack Obama break away to some extent, and then President Donald Trump almost completely, he says. Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, a former US Agency for International Development (USAID) official in Central Asia, is now a regional researcher at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I think that made the US look somewhat non-existent,” Murtazashvili said. The US has not had a very strong strategy, or a strong presence, in Central Asia for a long time.

But relations with Central Asia are now a security issue for the Biden administration as it seeks to ensure that fundamentalist Taliban do not again allow foreign Islamic extremists to use Afghanistan as a base to attack the United States or other foreign targets.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday that the Central Asian nations will make sovereign decisions about their level of cooperation with the United States following the withdrawal of Afghanistan.

Not only in our interests and, in fact, it is much more and certainly in the close interests of our Afghan neighbors for Afghanistan to be stable and secure, Price said.

The administration has provided some details on what kind of security access it is seeking in the region, or from which countries. While the U.S. can manage its offensive and counter-terrorism capability for Afghanistan from the Gulf nations or from U.S. aircraft carriers, the close is much better. This is especially true for intelligence operations to track developments in Afghanistan.

Any such agreement is likely to be discreet.

The U.S. reportedly also looked to neighboring countries for the temporary relocation of Afghan translators and other U.S. staff.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed this week that the United States was still actively seeking seats in Central Asia. “We are talking and discussing with countries in the region about the possibilities of being able to use the facilities and infrastructure closer to Afghanistan,” he said.

To that end, the Biden administration invited the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to Washington earlier this month, shining a bright light on US diplomacy.

And Bidens Homeland Security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, along with U.S.-Afghanistan Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, addressed other Americans at a conference opening Thursday in the Uzbek capital attracting foreign ministers and presidents almost all countries and powers of the region.

All are countries urgently and directly affected by whether Afghanistan again becomes a haven for extremism after the US withdrawal.

For landlocked Uzbekistan, hopes for rapid access to foreign markets depend on the completion of a railway to Pakistani seaports through Afghanistan.

For us, it is very important, said the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US, Javlon Vakhabov. Afghans The US-backed government in Kabul has promised its support for the project, and perhaps most importantly, so have Taliban leaders, on two visits to Uzbekistan.

Weve made sure that these people would not attack or … damage the project, Vakhabov said.

Uzbek law aimed to keep the former Soviet republic at bay with any bloc now prohibiting the country from hosting any foreign bases or counterterrorism efforts, he said, while emphasizing his countries’ positive feelings for the United States.

The region is now waiting to see if the Taliban keep their promise to be a good neighbor, despite what could happen between Afghanistan’s rival forces. If not, co-operation with U.S. security goals is likely to increase, the former diplomats said.

All countries in the region, they should be concerned about the intentions of the Taliban. If the Taliban behave, it is very good for them, said Herbst, the former US ambassador. If the Taliban do not behave, they need help and assistance from us.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.