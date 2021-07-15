UK amnesty plan violates international obligations Irish Minister | Northern Ireland

The Irish Foreign Minister has warned that a plan by the British government to prosecute murder during the Troubles would violate its international obligations.

The proposals will also undoubtedly be tested in the courts and will add years of uncertainty and misery to disadvantaged families, Simon Coveney said.

Anger has continued to rise among victim groups and across the political spectrum after plans were unveiled in parliament for a statute of limitations for prosecutions and for an end to investigations and civil cases related to the Problems.

As the SDLP called for a withdrawal of the Northern Ireland assembly, Coveney wrote to the Guardian about the wider consequences of Brittany’s unilateral approach after he and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis agreed last month to begin an engagement process. with Stormont parties on inheritance issues.

In our view, this would be politically and legally unstable and would undermine relations and the critical confidence in defending the achievements of the peace process, Coveney wrote about the movement of UK governments.

“We do not believe that an approach based on a general statute of limitations would be in line with the obligations of the European Convention on Human Rights,” he wrote. It would undoubtedly be tested in the courts, and if it failed there, it would only add years of uncertainty and misery to benefitless families.

The latest pressure from Dublin comes as the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamon Martin, said the victims would feel a sense of betrayal and specifically criticized the language used by Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

they [victims] are very disappointed that once again some people believe they have the right to put a line under Problems, as the Prime Minister said in the House of Commons, he told BBC Radio Ulster.