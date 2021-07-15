International
UK amnesty plan violates international obligations Irish Minister | Northern Ireland
The Irish Foreign Minister has warned that a plan by the British government to prosecute murder during the Troubles would violate its international obligations.
The proposals will also undoubtedly be tested in the courts and will add years of uncertainty and misery to disadvantaged families, Simon Coveney said.
Anger has continued to rise among victim groups and across the political spectrum after plans were unveiled in parliament for a statute of limitations for prosecutions and for an end to investigations and civil cases related to the Problems.
As the SDLP called for a withdrawal of the Northern Ireland assembly, Coveney wrote to the Guardian about the wider consequences of Brittany’s unilateral approach after he and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis agreed last month to begin an engagement process. with Stormont parties on inheritance issues.
In our view, this would be politically and legally unstable and would undermine relations and the critical confidence in defending the achievements of the peace process, Coveney wrote about the movement of UK governments.
“We do not believe that an approach based on a general statute of limitations would be in line with the obligations of the European Convention on Human Rights,” he wrote. It would undoubtedly be tested in the courts, and if it failed there, it would only add years of uncertainty and misery to benefitless families.
The latest pressure from Dublin comes as the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamon Martin, said the victims would feel a sense of betrayal and specifically criticized the language used by Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
they [victims] are very disappointed that once again some people believe they have the right to put a line under Problems, as the Prime Minister said in the House of Commons, he told BBC Radio Ulster.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/15/uk-plan-to-end-troubles-prosecutions-breaks-international-obligations-irish-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]