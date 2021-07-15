Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s appointed prime minister, leaves amid crises





BEIRUT, Lebanon Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Thursday that he had given up efforts to form a new government, opening up a new political vacuum as the country plunged further into a sharp political and economic crisis. Mr Hariri was set to form a new cabinet last October after Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned following a major bomb blast in Beirut port on August 4th. But after nine months of political squabbling over who would head which ministries, Mr Hariri told reporters he had failed to reach an agreement with President Michel Aoun and was stepping down. May God help the country, said Mr. Hariri. Lebanon is suffering from a financial contraction that the World Bank has said could be one of the worst countries since the mid-1800s, and Mr. Hariris’s departure makes it even less likely that the country will receive aid soon. The Western powers and the International Monetary Fund have envisioned any assistance in forming a new government and approving political reforms. Mr Hariri had sent a proposed cabinet composition to the president on Wednesday and met with him on Thursday, only to announce after a 20-minute meeting that they had failed to agree and that he was on his feet.

The office of Mr. Aouns did not immediately comment on Mr.’s decision. Hariris. It was unclear how long it would take to appoint a possible new prime minister, and who he might be. Mr Diab continues to serve as caretaker Prime Minister, limiting the scope of action he and his ministers can take in an effort to curb the country’s descent. Lebanon has been ravaged by related crises since the autumn of 2019, when mass protests filled the streets as people called for the ouster of the country’s political elite, whom demonstrators accused of enriching themselves and failing to develop the country. Since then, the economy has collapsed and unemployment has risen. And the situation is exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the explosion of the port of Beirut, which killed about 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage to residential areas of the city. The further impetus to the collapse is a financial crisis that has left Lebanese banks largely insolvent and sending currency.

After the statement of Mr. Hariris on Thursday, the Lebanese pound reached a minimum of $ 20,000, losing more than 90 percent of its value since September 2019 and making the salaries of soldiers, police officers and civil servants almost worthless.

