Peter R. de Vries, Dutch crime journalist, dies in hospital





“Peter fought to the end, but he could not win the battle. He is surrounded by people who love him,” the statement said. “Peter lived by his conviction: ‘On bent knees there is no way to be free.’ We are impossibly proud of him and at the same time inconsolable.

“His family, partner and loved ones want to process his death in peace and we urge everyone to respect him.”

The 64-year-old, known for his investigative work exposing the underworld, was shot five times, including at least once in the head, on July 6, on a busy street in central Amsterdam shortly after leaving the studios. of TV RTL, where he often appeared on the air as a criminal expert.

De Vries was a well-known name in the Netherlands, known for pursuing cold cases, exposing justice abortions and holding his investigative television show for nearly two decades, he had regularly received death threats in connection with several cases.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that his death was “almost impossible to understand” and that his murder “should not go unpunished”. “Peter R. de Vries was always dedicated, persistent, afraid of nothing and no one. Always seeking the truth and standing up for justice. And therefore even more dramatic that he himself has now become a victim of an injustice great, “Rutte said in a statement on Twitter. “We owe it to Peter R. de Vries to ensure that justice takes its course. We can and will never tolerate this in the Netherlands.” The mayor of Amsterdam also paid tribute to de Vries, calling him “brave, free-spirited and determined”. “He helped the people in their fight for justice and kept the rule of law in order with his critical attitude towards the authorities and investigative bodies,” Femke Halsema said in a statement. “For that we are very grateful to him.” Just hours after de Vries was shot, Dutch police withdrew and arrested two men on the A4 motorway near Leidschendam, whom they suspect of “direct involvement in the shooting incident”. They are a 35-year-old Polish man living in the Dutch city of Mauritius and a 21-year-old living in Rotterdam, according to Dutch police. RTL News reported on July 9 that a magistrate judge had extended their detention for at least another two weeks. Over the past year, de Vries, who was also the director of a law firm, had acted as an adviser to the key witness testifying in a trial against Ridouan Taghi, known as the most wanted man in the Netherlands, who was arrested in Dubai. in 2019 and is now facing charges of murder and drug trafficking. De Vries is the third accomplice of the witness, known as Nabil B, to be killed, according to RTL News. In 2018, the witness’s brother, Reduan B, was shot dead. A year later, the witness’s lawyer was shot dead on an Amsterdam street. In 2019, Taghi publicly denied reports that he had threatened to kill de Vries. Dutch and European leaders last week condemned de Vries’s shooting as an attack on journalism and democracy. Rutte said it was “an attack on a brave journalist, and with that, an attack on free journalism, which is so essential to our democracy.” Head of the European Council, Charles Michel , described the shooting in a Twitter post as “a crime against journalism and an attack on our values ​​of democracy and the rule of law”. Press freedom activists have also condemned the attack and called for a full investigation, with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urging Dutch authorities to determine whether De Vries was “targeted for his work”. Tom Gibson “Journalists in the EU must be able to investigate crime and corruption without fear for their safety,” said the CPJ representative and CPJ advocacy manager. De Vries was not only highly regarded within the Netherlands for his work revealing wrongdoing. In 2018, he won an International Emmy Award in the news and current affairs category for his undercover investigation into the disappearance of teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba three years ago. He is also known for his extensive reporting on the 1983 kidnapping of beer mogul Freddy Heineken.

