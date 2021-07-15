Secwpemc Tk’emlps release final report on unmarked graves at former Kamloops residential school

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A ground-penetrating radar specialist said Thursday he had identified approximately 200 possible child burial sites near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, but says the number could be much higher as investigative and investigative work needs to be done.

Sarah Beaulieu, who has experience in observing indigenous and city cemeteries and was the first to excavate World War I internment sites in Canada, said she observed an area of ​​two acres from May 21 to May 24 and there about 160 acres to be investigated.

Beaulieu, along with eTk’emlps executives at Secwpemc, presented the findings Thursday of their report, called the Kamloops Le Estcw (Missing Persons) Indian Residential School Report.

Beaulieusaid an apple orchard near the school was chosen as the study site after survivors brought stories of waking up in the middle of the night to dig graves there.

During a presentation describing how ground penetrating radar (GPR) science works, Beaulieualsosaid found a minor tooth and rib in the area.

“GPR is not necessary to know that children are missing, it has been recognized by indigenous communities for generations,” she said.

‘To love, to see and to believe’

Tk’emlps at Secwpemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimirsaid during the presentation is critical to ensure that survivors are finally heard when it comes to the death of children in the residential school.

“We love you, we see you and we trust you,” Casimirsaid said.

She said while this is being referred to as a dark chapter, she wants Canadians to know that indigenous people are living with percussion today.

“We are not here for revenge, we are here to tell the truth, we are here today to honor children,” Casimirsaid said.

In May, the nation issued a statement saying preliminary findings from a site survey of ground penetrating radars, combined with previous knowledge and oral history, showed that 2,155 children had been buried on site.

“To the best of our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” Tk’emlps told Secwpemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir in a statement.

“Some were as young as three years old. We looked for a way to confirm that knowing of the deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, realizing that Secwpemc’s Tk’emlps is the last place i the rest of these children. “

A cross with a childrens dress hangs along the highway outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in a growing memorial to honor 215 children whose remains are thought to have been buried at the school site. In May, Secwpemc’s first Tk’emlps nation announced that a country radar study had uncovered unmarked graves. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Following the preliminary revelation, the nation said it was working with the BCCoroners Service, contacting orphanage communities, protecting the remains and working with museums to find clues to these deaths.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was in operation from 1890 to 1969, when the federal government took over the administration from the Catholic Church to operate it as a residence for a day school, until it closed in 1978.

Up to 500 students would have been enrolled in the school at any given time, according to the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR). Those children would have come from First Nations communities throughout BC and beyond.

Jaret Hamm and his son John lay flowers near a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on May 31st. The First Nation is expected to release its final report on radar findings on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Further research

National Center for Truth and Reconciliation estimates about 4,100 fashion kids in residential schools in Canada, based on death records, but has said the real total is likely much higher.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said a large number of indigenous children who were forcibly sent to residential schools never returned home.

Following the preliminary discovery in Kamloops, the First Cowessess Nation in Saskatchewan announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves in a cemetery near the former Medieval Indian Residential School, which was in operation from 1899 to 1997.

Upon preliminary discovery in Kamloops, monuments were erected across the country to honor many children who never made it home. This image shows such a memorial on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31st. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Also usedradar penetrating the groundto find grave sites earlier this month. It was not immediately clear whether all the tombs are connected to the residential school, which is located about 140 kilometers east of Regina.

Earlier this week, the Penelak Tribe in the South Bay Islands BC reported that more than 160 “undocumented and unmarked” graves had been found in the area, which was once also home to the Cooper Island Residential School. The tribe did not say how the graves were found if the children’s bones were suspected to have been buried there or if radar penetrating the ground was used.

Williams Lake First Nation, located in the Cariboo region of the Central Inner region of BC, is also preparing to search the site of another former facility, The Mission of St. Joseph, which is located a few miles from the core of the nation’s community and functioned as a residential school between 1886 and 1981.

Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of the residential school and those encouraged by recent reports.

A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.

Do you have information about unmarked graves, children who have never been home, or residential school staff and surgeries? Email your advice to the new indigenous CBC team investigating residential schools: [email protected]