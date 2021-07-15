Coral and ocean scientists have described statements about coral bleaching by reef government envoy Warren Entsch as shrewd and misinformed on the day he accompanied more than a dozen ambassadors on a snorkelling trip to the Great Barrier Reef.

Entsch told ABC on Thursday warm water originating in the northern hemisphere and flowing across the Pacific into the reef was a major cause of massive coral bleaching.

He also claimed in interview with ABC radio presenter Fran Kelly that attempts to purify water over the reef meant that corals were more exposed to more sunlight, making bleaching worse.

Australia was a victim of our success, he said.

Entsch hosted ambassadors from 14 countries for a snorkelling trip to the Agincourt tire on Thursday with the government stating it would provide them with facts on the tire challenges and successes.

He later told the Guardian that the trip had gone extremely well and he dismissed criticism of his previous comments.

We showed them the places where the bleaching had taken place, where a cyclone had passed, and we showed them to grow again. [of corals], Tha Entsch. They were amazed at the work we were doing. They will be able to return to their countries with first-hand knowledge and information from the best tire scientists in the world.

The trip is part of the Morrison governments’ intense lobbying campaign to overturn a recommendation from Unesco that the World Heritage committee should put reef on its endangered list during a meeting next week.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley is in Europe lobbying ambassadors and is expected to return next week, with her program still being finalized.

The Guardian has revealed that Australia has won support from oil-rich Saudi Arabia and its Middle East neighbor Bahrain to push the committee to delay any decision until at least 2023. Both countries are members of the 21-member committee. countries, which includes Australia and is run by China.

Answering a question about coral bleaching, Entsch told ABC: We have to manage these events even though the hot water actually comes from the northern hemisphere and turns right around Chile and travels across the Pacific where it hits and is basically where bleaching takes place.

Unesco has told the world heritage committee that progress in reducing pollution levels across the reef is very slow.

The latest charter of the government report on gum water quality, issued in February, gave the gum environmental health a grade D, but said there had been moderate improvements in water quality.

Entsch told ABC that work by state and government authorities meant that the water was as clean as ever and that on warm sunny days it allowed sunlight to penetrate even deeper. He suggested this was worsening the whitening.

Prof Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a pioneer of coral bleaching science at the University of Queensland, said the idea that water was coming specifically from the northern hemisphere to bleach the Great Barrier Reef was pretty far-fetched.

Warmer-than-normal conditions causing coral bleaching and massive mortality are driven largely by global warming, which is largely due to fossil fuel burning, he said.

Hoegh-Guldberg said coral reefs around the world were suffering the whitening of not only the Great Barrier Reef.

This is the first time I have heard that water quality is a problem, he said. In general, these kinds of comments reveal that we need to do more to educate our leaders.

Entsch has become a strong advocate for tackling climate change by saying global pandemic should not be an excuse to slow down the action but instead be seen as a reason to increase reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

He has also repeatedly said that climate change is the biggest threat to the reef, putting his views in line with the scientific agencies of the governments themselves.

But Prof Matthew England, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales and an expert on ocean circulation, said his comments about ocean currents were misinformed.

What drives the whitening is the local atmospheric conditions, he said.

This is the temperature of the air flowing heat into the ocean. The frequency of these heat waves has increased and we expect it to become unstable for most of the world’s reefs.