Absolutely Confusing: Businesses Suffering From Sydney Closing Pray For Security Over What Essential Work Is | New South Wales

11 seconds ago

Business owners and staff across Sydney say they remain completely confused by the lack of clarity about who is and is not an essential worker during the current five-week blockade.

The Guardian Australia visited numerous shops across the city on Thursday and almost everyone said the same thing: The tips are confusing.

The Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has insisted that the rules for essential workers were very clear, but also acknowledged that they were open to interpretation.

The Smart Street in the heart of Fairfield was quiet on Thursday as camouflaged shoppers hurriedly bought supplies and left.

At Smart St Fish Market, owner James Violaris said his business had been hit hard by restrictions.

It was very bad, he said as he emptied and cleaned a fish. I once had a lot more staff, they were all mentally struggling. Even customers, you can see it in their eyes, this is not life, this is not living, so it should not be.

James Violaris says his business, Smart St Fish Market in Fairfield, has been hit hard by the Sydney blockade
James Violaris says his business, the Smart St Fish Market in Fairfield, has been hit hard by the Sydney blockade. Photos: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Violaris said he was confused by the lack of clarity about who he was and was not an essential worker, but for him it was easy.

We sell food, food is essential, so go there, he said. [But] I see shoe stores open, is it essential? I do not know, they also have to get their money. It ‘s just hard to stay open. Even as an essential worker, it is difficult to maintain business. For now, it’s a loss, every day is a loss. Look outside, I think they were the only shops open on the street. The oven is also closed.

Elsewhere what counted as an essential business was unclear. Restaurants were set up to go while many retail stores remained open.

On King Street in Newtown, pharmacies, equipment and convenience stores were open as most retail stores closed on Thursday.

But a considerable number were open, including fashion and shoe stores, bookstores, gift shops and diverse stores. Some had click-through and meeting tables placed in their front entrances, but most allowed customers to walk and browse.

In Westfield Burwood, most retail stores closed, however major stores, including David Jones, Kmart and Target, and other fashion chains remained open.

In Strathfield, it was noticeably quieter, but there were still a few retail stores open.

The NSW government has resisted calls to determine what an essential worker is, urging businesses and individuals to use common sense instead.

To test and determine the essential work is really very challenging, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Tuesday. An employer and their employee would know if the employee is really essential.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews made a clearer distinction Thursday when he announced that his state would enter a five-day premature blockade.

Retail is closed, closed, [use] click and collect, no contact. whether you are on the list [of essential workers] go to work, if not, you can not, said Andrews about Victoria’s overly prescriptive approach.

The NSW government on Tuesday announced essential workers living in the local council area in Fairfield had to be tested every three days if they worked outside the area.

Businesses in Fairfield are dealing with the impact of the five-week block
No people on the street: Businesses in Fairfield are dealing with the impact of the five-week blockade. Photos: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Tee, who owns a silver shop in Fairfield, said the rules were very confusing.

I do not know how you can be tested two or three times a week, or you can just close the store. Work three days and get tested for three days? Not worth it, he said.

It’s ridiculous, they were stuck here, they were not allowed to leave and they were trapped. The tips are confusing, sometimes they were told to close, sometimes they were told to open. I dont understand. I feel trapped.

Regienald Panganiban from Enhanced Supplements, a fitness store in Fairfield, said the discussions about who was an essential worker were absolutely confusing.

At the moment, the essential is not very clearly defined, and I would probably define myself as healthcare, as I sell supplements and protein, he said.

This jam is very confusing in terms of what is defined as essential, I have been tuned to the press conferences every day, and it can not answer questions directly, always hitting around the bush, there is no clear definition.

Regienald Panganiban from Improved Supplements at Fairfield
Regienald Panganiban from Improved Supplements at Fairfield says the NSW government always beats around the bush about who is an essential worker. Photos: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Panganiban said he was in a gray area when the need arose to be tested every three days as he lived outside Fairfield.

What about people traveling in and out? There are no specific rules about this. It’s a big concern.

Fairfield adviser Dai Le has argued that the closure of Fairfield residents unless they are tested every three days shows a lack of lived experiences and cultural diversity at the very top leadership level of our government.

Fairfield, affectionately known as Little Baghdad for his growing Iraqi community, was largely deserted Thursday as locals responded to calls from authorities to restrict movement.

Rame Shmoeel runs a traditional Iraqi bakery called Brothers Bakery in the heart of Fairfield.

Bakery Brothers in Fairfield
Rame Shmoeel, who runs Brothers Bakery in Fairfield, says he had to let his worker go and is considering closing it. Photos: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

It is not like before, now there is nothing. There are no people on the street, he said.

He is being tested every three days and has had to cut staff.

I’m upset, it ‘s hurting the business. It’s not fair, we should let our worker go. Well wait and see, we live day by day, I’m thinking of closing the store. I do all of these, and no one buys them. What will I do? They had just been stuck.

Emad Qellu from Fairfield Forum Market said he was refusing entry for people who did not check in or wear masks.

Seventy percent of people follow the rules, but some of them do not follow them, and I do not allow them to get inside. It does not matter, if it closes, I do not care, we must adhere to the rules, he said. Business is much slower, no one here now, we have been struggling, until we end up from this explosion, we just have to keep going. We will survive.

Alex owns a dry cleaning shop in the area and said it was important that authorities communicate the rules more clearly.

Alex by Alexs Dry Cleaning at Fairfield
Alex, from Alexs Dry Cleaning in Fairfield, says of the government, we do not know what they want us to do. Photos: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

It is very confusing and difficult. It’s ridiculous to expect people to be able to get tested every three days. Matters it’s important how they also define an essential worker, to me, they are all an essential worker. Everyone has to work.

If you do not have the news 24/7, how can you know what is going on? Hardly very difficult to continue. The messages coming from TV are very confusing, we do not know what they want to do.

