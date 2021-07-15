North Dakota continues to see fog from fires across the country





MINOT, ND fires are sweeping parts of the western US and Canada. Just today your News Editor learned that the Governor of Montana has declared a nationwide fire emergency. As fires are thousands of miles away, the effects can be seen from the fog of smoke hovering over some communities. Minot residents said they have noticed light fog all over the city. But for those living along the Canadian border, as more smoke continues to come from fires in western states and as far north as possible, the smoke is much more noticeable. It is hard to breathe when you are so close to the border, especially with all the fires happening now, if you have asthma with headache problems something like that, said northern border resident Val Thingelstad. To help residents monitor smoke and stay safe, the state Department of Environmental Quality provides an Air Quality Index. It posts updates every hour that measures the amount of air pollution particles that can be harmful and provides color-coded instructions to indicate safety. Basically, they wanted to find a way for people to be visually able to say, Hey, how is it out now? Obviously we were seeing some numbers raised. Now start moving to the next level above which is orange, and this is where the general population will begin to feel the effects, said ambient air monitoring manager Ryan Mills. The state is partnering AirNow.gov to help monitor data across the country and with eight pages of ambient air quality monitoring across the state, working around the clock to keep Peace Garden State residents up to date. Mills said Sinoma, the technology company behind the Air Now website, has announced that they will launch a new version of the site on Thursday morning. The new version will have more details including hourly updates of the air quality index, the history of past smoke trends and even concentration levels. You can use the state Air Quality Index online here, and access the AirNow website here Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

