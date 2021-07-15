International
The ‘electronic devices’ were caught after the leak of Matt Hancock’s CCTV
Meanwhile, MPs have been told the so-called “sausage war” between the UK and the EU was “not even handbags at dawn” compared to what is coming down the line.
Aodhan Connolly, from the NI Retail Consortium, claimed that the dispute over cold meat was “peripheral” and that much bigger problems for traders and consumers were anticipated this fall.
Read what was said to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
NHS Covid app ‘ping’ over half a million a week
The NHS Covid-19 application has “pinged” more than half a million people in England in a week, with the record figure raising concerns from businesses that a large number of staff are being advised to self-isolate. 520,194 alerts were sent to app users in England in the week to July 7, an increase of 46 pc from the previous week. This is the highest weekly figure since the data was first published in January, with alerts almost four times in the last month. Covid-19 cases in all regions of England are in process highest level in almost six months, according to new data from Public Health England. It comes as said more retailers they will encourage customers and staff to wear masks after July 19th.
Calm signs that you may be heading towards a stroke
Most of us are familiar with the immediate signs of a stroke, but new research suggests warning signs can appear long before it actually happens. In a study of nearly 15,000 participants, researchers found that people struck by the brain show some signs of cognitive decline up to 10 years before they became ill. While someone in the UK suffers a stroke every three minutes, read on quiet signs to hear.
At a glance: Evening Conference on Coronavirus
PS: We are asking Front Page readers like you to tell us what you will do differently after July 19 and what you will be grateful for. Email us your 60-word thoughts with the subject line “Home” at [email protected] with your name, age and place of residence.
Also in the news: Other headlines today
Sugar and salt tax | Boris Johnson has said he has not “pulled out” of plans for a new sugar and salt tax, amid fears it could hit the wallets of lower-income people. Read how the Government is tried to distance himself from the proposals, by the head of the National Food Strategy, Henry Dimbleby, who is the founder of the fast food chain Leon.
Around the world: Fanatical floods destroy Europe
At least 42 people have died and dozens have disappeared after fanatical storms caused rapid flooding which have taken away homes and destroyed parts of West Germany and Belgium. Last night, six houses collapsed in the town of Schuld bei Adenau in the Eiffel district near Germany’s western border. Authorities said they were not sure how many were missing in the Eiffel, but estimates are that at least 50 people are not counted. Watch the apocalyptic waters washing the cars.
Thursday’s interview
Nigel Owens: ‘TMO is destroying rugby and I hope to be a father’
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/15/thursday-evening-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]