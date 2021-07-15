Pregnant women are classified as acceptable collateral damage in relieving blockage, expectant mothers say

Pregnant women say they fear for their safety and well-being being ignored as England prepares to lift Covid-19 restrictions on July 19th.

Doctors and midwives from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) warned on Wednesday Covid-19 could pose a greater risk to women in the later stages of pregnancy, causing concern from parents -are in England after the types of mandatory masks expire on Monday.

From this date, the social distance instruction will no longer apply. This advice applies to everyone, including pregnant women.

The government has said that as pregnant women from 28 weeks remain at higher risk of serious illness if they catch Covid-19, they should think carefully about the precautions they can continue to take, such as traveling and shopping at longer times. rest of the day or limiting close contact with people for up to 21 days after their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

From left, Holly, Sarah and Amber are taking as many precautions as possible to keep them and their baby safe after July 19 (Photos: Supplied)

For Amber Laroombs, a 38-year-old expecting her first child, release restrictions are negligence.

Her desperation to get a second dose of the Moderna vaccine as soon as possible after opening has led her to contact her local MP.

According to Government guidelines, she must wait at least eight weeks to get a second dose of the vaccine, which means she will be 37 weeks pregnant by the time her second dose takes effect in between of August.

She said ME: I feel completely negligent towards the government to fully reopen on July 19, contrary to the current infection and hospitalization levels, and also unfairly puts young people at risk.

I could have hit earlier based on my age, but I expected the instruction to change around pregnant women to be updated. By the time I was in April, I had lost my age-based place.

Trying to move my second stroke forward has been incredibly stressful. I have tried 119, I have tried to walk to the clinic, I have tried to contact my local council and my doctor, but everyone just pushes me back into the system without any flexibility, risking an even greater delay.

Policy makers are simply ignoring pregnant women, along with any other vulnerable group to be honest. It seems that it is a matter of each for themselves, the survival of the fittest

I do not want the country to remain closed, I do not want pubs and other places to lose further business, I just want to feel as safe as possible in the last two months of my pregnancy, she added.

Holly, 37, will be in her third quarter when the restrictions are lifted on July 19th. The Londoner is seven months pregnant and has had one dose of the vaccine so far and hopes to reorganize her second vaccination so that she is fully protected by the time she is born.

She said ME: I’m in my third trimester, which we know is most dangerous for pregnant people if they take Covid-19.

I do not want to rely on the goodwill of foreigners in choosing distancing, wearing the mask and so on, to stay safe, but I feel that this is the situation I am left in.

I understand that pregnant people are classified as vulnerable, but at the same time those of us who have chosen to be vaccinated are being left to wait many weeks between doses of vaccines along with the general population. I do not think this is right.

The removal of mandatory masks and social distancing worries me a lot. It will basically avoid the space inside which they are occupied after July 19th, for example just going to the essential stores and when they are quiet. My world will get smaller, she added.

Sarah, 38, said she could not blame her GP surgery for the support she received, but there was not enough information being sent by healthcare providers about treating Covid-19 and the vaccine for pregnant women.

She said ME: This is my third pregnancy. I suffered two losses before in 2019, and this has made me even more anxious and cautious throughout this pregnancy.

I felt a lot of stress about trying to make the right decisions, trying to give this baby the best chance.

Like expectant mothers, her main source of information has come from a direct conversation with experts led by Stella Creasy and the Pregnant then Screwed campaign group.

She said: My healthcare team was not in the future with information or advice, I appreciate that they had little information themselves in the beginning when they changed the guidelines.

They did not give me any leaflets, I had to ask during my meeting with the midwife for any information, and they only gave me a basic line of instruction that says pregnant women can now be offered the vaccine, but the decision really belongs to individuals if they want to take it or not, depending on their level of risk / exposure.

Policy makers are simply ignoring pregnant women, along with any other vulnerable group to be honest. It seems to be a case of everyone for themselves, the survival of the fittest, she added.

Delays in the distribution of vaccines to pregnant women may have thwarted the plans of these women, but for many, this has led them to refuse Covid-19 vaccination.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) found that about 58 percent of pregnant women are refusing the vaccine, according to its internal data.

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, director of occupational midwifery at RCM, said the delay in obtaining official information and advice for pregnant women, as well as for the healthcare staff distributing the vaccine, has undoubtedly caused further confusion among pregnant women.

Something is something that the RCM and RCOG have lobbied hard for since the start of the vaccination program.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/> Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: Pregnant women are the only vulnerable group who are not given priority to the vaccine (Photo: AP / Charles Krupa)

But we can not turn the clock, we can only see the provision of proper support and guidance for women who are now pregnant. Of course we would have liked to have seen an extensive Government public information campaign on the vaccine during pregnancy to address the misinformation found there.

We encourage women to talk to their midwife or doctor to get clear and factual information, or to go to the official government website.

Maternity experts have warned that more needs to be done to encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against coronavirus after confusion if the stroke was safe for pregnant women at the start of the delivery, with the Pregnancy Alert then campaign group screwing parents who will be still giving dangerously mixed messages by health professionals.

Leah Hazard, a mom in Scotland, said she feels for her English colleagues as they have been such mixed messages.

She said ME: Midwives across the UK are already seeing a growing wave of Covid cases among women giving birth on many occasions after their partners and children have brought the virus home from sporting events or from school.

Pregnant people have already been disproportionately harmed in this pandemic and I fear this problem will get worse as the changes to freedom will actually leave all such vulnerable dependent populations drying up.

Joel Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: Pregnant women are the only vulnerable group who do not prioritize the vaccine.

This, together with the lack of clear information on the risks and benefits of vaccination when you are pregnant, has led to a very small percentage taking two doses and a large proportion now refusing to have the vaccine as they mistakenly believe they will cause a miscarriage or other fetal abnormalities, she told ME.

This is deeply troubling as Freedom Day approaches and the Delta variant is on the rise.

We know that pregnant women are more likely to end up in the ICU, their baby is more likely to be born before birth and, very tragically, their baby is more likely to be stillborn.

Where is the clear message from the Government that this group of women is a priority and should be kept safe? It feels like they were a later thought during this pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said: “We know it is a uniquely difficult time to be a expectant mother.

The spokesman said ME: Thanks to the phenomenal success of vaccine proliferation in weakening the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we are seeking to move from an approach of rules and regulations to that of guidance and personal responsibility.

We encourage pregnant women to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their midwife, obstetrician or GP and to consider precautions they may continue to take or limit close contact with people for up to 21 days after their dose. second COVID-19 vaccine.