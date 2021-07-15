Met Eireann determines which parts of the country will chirp as Ireland hit the Azores High this weekend.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees over the weekend as sunny weather is expected across the country.

Met Eireann has said the places hit by the hottest temperatures will be in the southern half of the country and mostly inland.

Aoife Kealy, a meteorologist from Met Eireann told the Irish Mirror: The main thing is that everywhere will be really warm over the weekend.

This is a fairly common sight, I assume the warmest temperatures will generally stay above the Southern half of the country, but mostly inland.

However, it will stay cooler along the coast: Just along the coast, there will be a sea breeze so it will be a little cooler along the coast.

But overall, most countries will reach the mid-20s if not the top 20s.

Aoife Kealy added: There is a chance for a slightly smaller cloud over the north of Konacht and Ulster, in order to keep temperatures warmer, but also as I said reaching the mid-20s over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the forecast for each county as Ireland is set for a stunning weekend.







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



Ulster

Antrim

Saturday will be a clear sunny day with temperatures ranging from 21 to 24 degrees in Antrim. Sunday’s highest temperatures will range from 18 to 20 degrees and will be cloudy.

Armagh

In Armagh, Saturday will be dry and bright with temperatures as high as 21 to 25 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and temperatures will stay around 20 degrees.

Cavan

It will be a fair day in Cavan with sunny forecasts with higher temperatures reaching 24 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and the highest temperatures range from 19 to 21 degrees.

Derry

In Derry, Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures as high as 19 to 22 degrees. Sunday will be the coldest with temperatures ranging from 18 to 20 degrees.

Donegal









Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy in Donegal with high temperatures ranging from 19 to 21 degrees on both days.

DOWN

Downstairs is set for clear skies and sunny forecasts on Saturday with high temperatures of 23 degrees. Sunday is the coldest with a high temperature of 19 degrees.

Fermanagh

Saturday will be a fair day in Fermanagh with temperatures ranging from 19 to 23 degrees. Sunday will bring more clouds with a high temperature of 20 degrees.

Monagani

In mighty Monaghan, Saturday will be sunny with clear skies with temperatures as high as 22 to 24 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and temperatures as high as 19 to 21 degrees.

Tironi







(Image: Sam Roberts)



In Tyrone, Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures ranging from 20 to 23 degrees. Sunday will bring clouds with high temperature 20 degrees.

Munster







(Image: PA)



Clare

Clare’s flagship will be partly cloudy on Saturday with temperatures as high as 21 to 25 degrees. Sunday will be a sunny and clear day with temperatures ranging from 23 to 25 degrees.

Cork

Rebel County is for a chili on Saturday with temperatures reaching 25 degrees. Sunday will have sunny periods with high temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees.

Kerry

The kingdom will be clean and sunny on Saturday with temperatures as high as 25 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 23 to 25 degrees.

Limerik







(Image: Collins Agency, Dublin)



Limerick will be partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with the highest temperatures ranging from 22 to 26 degrees.

features

Tipperary will have a fair day on Saturday with temperatures ranging from 23 to 26 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures as high as 24 to 26 degrees.

Watford

Waterford will have a fair day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures of 26 degrees. Sunday will have a clear sky and temperatures will range from 21 to 23 degrees.

Leinster

Carlow

It will be a clear sunny day in Carlow on Saturday with high temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy, but still warm with temperatures as high as 25 degrees.

Dublin







(Image: Collins Photos.)



Dublin will be warm with clear skies with temperatures ranging from 19 to 21 degrees on Saturday and 18 to 19 degrees on Sunday.

Kildare

Saturday will be a clear and sunny day with high temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 22 to 25 degrees.

Kilkenny

Saturday will be partly cloudy in Kilkenny with temperatures as high as 35 to 27 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees.

Laois







(Image: Collins Photos)



Saturday will be a clear and sunny day in Laois with high temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy, but still warm with temperatures reaching 24 to 25 degrees.

Longford

MOUTH







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



Saturday will be a clear and sunny day with temperatures reaching 23 to 25 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and the highest temperatures range from 22 to 23 degrees.

Dish









In Meath, Saturday will be a clear, sunny day with temperatures ranging from 24 to 26 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures as high as 22 to 24 degrees.

Offaly

Saturday will be a fair day in Offaly with high temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and temperatures will range from 22 to 24 degrees.

Westmeath

Saturday will be a clear and sunny day in Westmeath with high temperatures reaching 26 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will range from 22 to 24 degrees.

Wexford

Saturday will be a fair day in Wexford with high temperatures ranging from 18 to 20 degrees. Sunday will be clear and sunny with temperatures reaching 18 to 19 degrees.

Wicklow

Saturday will be a clear and sunny day with high temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees. The highest temperatures on Sunday will reach 17 degrees.

Contact







Galway

Beautiful Galway will be partly cloudy on Saturday with the highest temperatures ranging from 21 to 23 degrees. Sunday will be an honest day with the highest temperatures reaching 20 to 23 degrees.

Leitrim







(Image: Collins Photo Agency)



Saturday will be partly cloudy in Leitrim with high temperatures ranging from 23 to 25 degrees. Sunday will be a cloudy day with temperatures reaching 20 to 22 degrees.

Mayo

Mayo will be partly cloudy throughout the weekend, but temperatures as high as Saturday will reach 22 to 24 degrees and will range from 19 to 21 degrees on Sunday.

Roscommon

The highest temperatures in Shkodra on Saturday will range from 24 to 26 degrees. On Sunday, the highest temperatures will be 22 to 24 degrees.

Sligo

The weather in Sligo will be fair on Saturday with high temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and the highest temperature will reach 19 degrees.