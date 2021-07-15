Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, starts the noise of the reorganization of the Congress





Amid indications of a drastic change in Congress in the coming days, party veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Kamal Nath met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, causing a stir he is making for a major role in the party. Nath’s meeting with Gandhi came two days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor had a nearly two-hour meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with the party aiming to tone its organization ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Changes in Congress will be carried out from top to bottom. While interim President Sonia Gandhi is unwilling to extend the deal for long, former President Rahul Gandhi has yet to give any indication about his readiness to return as party chief. The buzz is that a veteran like Nath could become Labor President. Mallikarjun Kharge, another veteran has been accommodated as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha while two other such leaders Ashok Gehlot and Captain Amarinder Singh are the Prime Ministers in Rajasthan and Punjab. Nath shares good relations with leaders across the spectrum in the Opposition space and also has good equations with many leaders in the G-23 camp of Congress, who had called for a change of leadership in the party. A meeting of the Congressional Working Committee to decide the process for electing the new President of Congress is likely to be decided after Monson’s session. The CWC meeting will be followed by an AICC session after at least a five-week gap. The fall of Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, has left a gap in a key position. Among the states witnessing a rejection, dissident-ridden Punjabi may be the first, where Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to have a bigger role with Captain Amarinder Singh remaining the face of the CM, a formula which is expected to bring together the warring factions. Gujarat, where the party is behind the wheel with its AICC secretary general in charge of the tragic death of Rajiv Satavs and its PCC chief and CLP leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani who have resigned following a debate in the polls. local authorities in March this year, may be next. Congress leaders from Gujarat had met with AICC Secretary General KC Venugopal on July 14 to discuss organizational changes. AICC in charge of West Bengal Jitin Prasad has joined BJP, a post that needs to be filled. Nitin Raut, who chaired the Planned Parenthood Congress, is now a minister in the Maharashtra government while Tamradhwaj Sahu, who chaired OBC Morcha, is a minister in the Chattisgarh government. Nana Patole, who led AICC Kisan Morcha became head of PCC in Maharashtra. All of these posts must be completed. Former Uttarakhand Prime Minister Harish Rawat on Thursday met with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi two days after he had held discussions with Rahul Gandhi about organizational reorganization in the state linked to the poll. Congress is seeking a complete overhaul of the state unit following the death of its Legislative Party leader Indira Hridayesh. Rawat is estimated to be the face of the party for the 2022 state polls there while for the party chief, Congress is looking for a popular Brahmin face to balance caste equations. Another major opponent is in the troubled letters in Rajasthan to mediate peace between the warring factions of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Watch the latest DH videos:

