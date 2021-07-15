Unvaccinated Michigan Hospital Workers Expected to Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) Over the next two weekends, several Michigan workers in the healthcare industry are expected to protest against mandates from the health systems they work for to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While public health and medical experts have repeatedly said that COVID-19 vaccines protect against infection and help save lives, some are still saying no to shooting.

“If they let me go, I have to start over,” said Candice Rock, a registered nurse at St. Louis Hospital. Mary Mercy Livonia.

She is refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite a mandate from Trinity Health, the corporation that owns and operates the hospital, and seven others in Michigan, including Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell and Pontiac.

Rock and other Trinity Health employees who are also against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate are planning to protest outside some of the hospitals on July 24.

“We are not anti-vax. We just do not want to fix this minute,” said one woman who spoke to 7 Action News on condition that we do not show her face or use her name. “And the fact that she was mandated makes you feel simply helpless and put yourself in a position where you can not make the best medical choice for yourself without compromising your lifestyle.”

Trinity Health has more than 117,000 employees in 22 states and they recently announced that they are requesting that “all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its healthcare facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19”.

Any exemption for religious or health reasons must be formally requested, documented and approved, according to Trinity Health.

Any employee who does not meet the health system criteria for an exemption and fails to show evidence of vaccination will be terminated.

About 75% of Trinity Health’s workforce has received at least one vaccine.

Casalou said they support anyone who wants to protest peacefully, but they urge them not to do so while on duty at work and that they do not impair their ability to care for the patient.

Despite public health and medical experts saying the vaccines used to fight COVID-19 are safe and effective, Rock and others do not feel safe.

“It has not yet been approved by the FDA,” she said of the vaccine that the FDA has approved under emergency use.

Casalou expects other health systems to soon adopt the same vaccine mandate.

“It has been the most studied vaccine in the history of vaccines,” he said.

Protests over the Henry Ford Health vaccine mandate for their employees could take place on Saturday.

Beingshte being organized by someone who is not an employee of Henry Ford Health, but she said she is standing up for a number of health system employees who fear retaliation for their participation in the protests.

According to Henry Ford Health, the vaccination rate across their health system is about 68%.

Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and COO at Henry Ford Health System, issued the statement:

“We have received widespread support from our patients, team members and the community for our decision to request the COVID-19 vaccine for team members. At the same time, we acknowledge that ambiguity remains for some, and respect the rights of to those of our family members Henry Ford, as well as those in our wider communities, to express their concerns.Data and science continue to enhance the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including mitigating new and emerging threats. such as the Delta variant.such, we know more than ever that vaccination is the absolute best way to end this pandemic and we remain confident in our decision.We are deeply committed to working together with any team member who has concerns or questions.