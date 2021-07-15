International
Unvaccinated Michigan Hospital Workers Expected to Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) Over the next two weekends, several Michigan workers in the healthcare industry are expected to protest against mandates from the health systems they work for to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
While public health and medical experts have repeatedly said that COVID-19 vaccines protect against infection and help save lives, some are still saying no to shooting.
“If they let me go, I have to start over,” said Candice Rock, a registered nurse at St. Louis Hospital. Mary Mercy Livonia.
She is refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite a mandate from Trinity Health, the corporation that owns and operates the hospital, and seven others in Michigan, including Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell and Pontiac.
Rock and other Trinity Health employees who are also against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate are planning to protest outside some of the hospitals on July 24.
“We are not anti-vax. We just do not want to fix this minute,” said one woman who spoke to 7 Action News on condition that we do not show her face or use her name. “And the fact that she was mandated makes you feel simply helpless and put yourself in a position where you can not make the best medical choice for yourself without compromising your lifestyle.”
Trinity Health has more than 117,000 employees in 22 states and they recently announced that they are requesting that “all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its healthcare facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19”.
Any exemption for religious or health reasons must be formally requested, documented and approved, according to Trinity Health.
Any employee who does not meet the health system criteria for an exemption and fails to show evidence of vaccination will be terminated.
About 75% of Trinity Health’s workforce has received at least one vaccine.
Casalou said they support anyone who wants to protest peacefully, but they urge them not to do so while on duty at work and that they do not impair their ability to care for the patient.
Despite public health and medical experts saying the vaccines used to fight COVID-19 are safe and effective, Rock and others do not feel safe.
“It has not yet been approved by the FDA,” she said of the vaccine that the FDA has approved under emergency use.
Casalou expects other health systems to soon adopt the same vaccine mandate.
“It has been the most studied vaccine in the history of vaccines,” he said.
Protests over the Henry Ford Health vaccine mandate for their employees could take place on Saturday.
Beingshte being organized by someone who is not an employee of Henry Ford Health, but she said she is standing up for a number of health system employees who fear retaliation for their participation in the protests.
According to Henry Ford Health, the vaccination rate across their health system is about 68%.
Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and COO at Henry Ford Health System, issued the statement:
“We have received widespread support from our patients, team members and the community for our decision to request the COVID-19 vaccine for team members. At the same time, we acknowledge that ambiguity remains for some, and respect the rights of to those of our family members Henry Ford, as well as those in our wider communities, to express their concerns.Data and science continue to enhance the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including mitigating new and emerging threats. such as the Delta variant.such, we know more than ever that vaccination is the absolute best way to end this pandemic and we remain confident in our decision.We are deeply committed to working together with any team member who has concerns or questions.
Sources
2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/unvaccinated-michigan-hospital-workers-expected-to-protest-mandates-for-covid-19-vaccine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]